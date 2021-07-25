Fans spot incredible throwback detail in viral Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck photos

Fans of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s newly kindled relationship have seemingly uncovered a memento from their former engagement in the pair’s recent kissing photo.

On Saturday, the singer appeared to confirm she and Affleck are dating again when she made them “Instagram-official” with a photo of the pair passionately embracing aboard a yacht as they celebrated her 52nd birthday.

While the photo alone prompted an outpouring of joyful responses from fans, Lopez’s followers also noticed a hidden detail in the picture that they believe made the post even more meaningful.

According to posts on Twitter, the photo uploaded by Lopez over the weekend appears to show a sliver of a framed portrait of another picture taken of the couple, which was first published in March 2003’s issue of Vanity Fair.

In the black-and-white photo, which appears identical to the portrait captured in the latest picture of the couple, Affleck can be seen riding the motorcycle while Lopez, dressed in jeans and a sweater, holds on to the actor as she sits behind him on the bike.

“ #HappyBirthdayJlo #Bennifer I don’t own these photos. But look what Easter egg I spotted. JENNIFER LOPEZ BEN AFFLECK,”one person tweeted alongside photographic evidence of the sweet keepsake aboard the boat.

In addition to a reminder of the early 2000s years that they spent as a couple, the portrait, taken by late photographer Herb Ritts, is also a throwback to the pair’s engagement, as Affleck was featured as Vanity Fair’s cover star shortly after he and Lopez announced their engagement in November 2002.

The magazine previously shared the photo on its own Instagram in June, with the outlet captioning the black-and-white image with a quote from Affleck, who had said about his then-fiancée at the time: “Jennifer is a really wonderful, fabulous woman, smart and interesting. Spending time with her makes me a better person and a happier person. She impresses me every day. It feels better to me to be with her than without her.”

As for why the pair happened to have a framed version of the photo aboard the yacht, some fans speculated that Affleck may have given the picture as a birthday gift to his beau.

“It was most likely a gift since it’s so large,” one person speculated before comparing Affleck to Lopez’s former fiancé Alex Rodriguez. “He would get her something sentimental and normal like that. Thoughtful. Opposite of Arod’s car gift last year, even though JLo doesn’t drive.”