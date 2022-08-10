Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jerry Hall has asked a California judge to cancel her divorce case against Rupert Murdoch, just five weeks after she filed to officially split from the billionaire media mogul, a report says.

The supermodel had cited “irreconcilable differences” with her 91-year-old husband when she initially filed to formally end their six-year marriage last month.

Ms Hall, whose married name is Jerry Murdoch, asked Los Angeles Superior Court to cancel the petition without prejudice on 9 August, according to DailyMail.com.

The court papers reportedly do not state why Ms Hall, 66, filed them, or if the couple has reached a private divorce settlement.

In her initial filing, her lawyer, Ronald F Brot, stated that the couple got married on 4 March 2016, but that the date of their separation is listed as “TBD.”

The couple tied the knot at St Bride’s Church in London in March 2016.

Ms Hall filed for divorce just hours after Mr Murdoch emailed her to tell her the marriage was over, DailyMail.com reported in July.

She reportedly told friends she was “heartbroken” and “devastated” by the dissolution of the marriage and blamed Mr Murdoch’s adult children for the split, according to the news outlet.

Court papers stated that Ms Hall’s current home is Mr Murdoch’s 13-acre vineyard in Bel Air, California, thought to be worth about $37m (£30.5m)

Ms Hall was previously in a long-term relationship with Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger, with whom she shares four children: Elizabeth, 38, James, 36, Georgia May, 30, and Gabriel, 24.

It would be the fourth divorce for the Fox News owner, who has six children with Patricia Booker, Anna Mann, and Wendi Deng.