Joe Jonas has shared a sweet video celebrating his relationship with his wife Sophie Turner after the couple welcomed their second child together.

The 32-year-old singer uploaded a video dedicated to Turner on his Instagram on Friday, which was set to his band DNCE’s song, Got Me Good.

The clip featured some of the couple’s most memorable moments over the years, and began with Turner sitting at a table while smiling at the camera before transitioning into a separate video of Jonas hugging her. He also shared photos from the couple’s 2019 Las Vegas, Nevada, wedding.

The footage concluded with a photo of the Game of Thrones star pregnant and the former Disney Channel star’s hand placed on her stomach.

In the caption, Jonas acknowledged how far the couple has come since they first began dating in 2016.

“Started from the bottom now we’re here…I want to see your [love] story,” he wrote.

As of 15 July, the video has more than 345,000 likes, with fans in the comments praising the couple and their relationship.

“Aww I love this soooo much,” one fan wrote, while another said: “You’re making me cryyyyyyy, love you guys.”

Many fans also took the opportunity to congratulate the couple, as Jonas’ post comes one day after he and Turner welcomed their second child. On Thursday, representatives for Turner confirmed that she had given birth to their daughter.

“Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” the representatives said in a statement toPeople.

The Jonas Brothers singer and 26-year-old actor also have another daughter, Willa, who they welcomed in 2020.

While Turner has opted to keep most of her personal and family life out of the spotlight, she publicly confirmed that she was having another child in May while speaking with Elle UK. During the conversation, she shared how excited she was to be “expanding the family”.

“It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation,” she said. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”