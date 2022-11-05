Johnny Depp news – live: Rihanna fans call for boycott of Savage x Fenty over Depp cameo
Upcoming fashion show sees Depp appear for a ‘star’ moment in the Savage x Fenty campaign
Rihanna is facing intense backlash after it was revealed that Johnny Depp will make a “star” cameo in the upcoming Savage Fenty X Vol 4 fashion show.
The singer’s fans began to express concerns over the casting shortly after it was reported on Thursday, with critics now calling for a boycott of the lingerie brand and of Rihanna’s cosmetic company Fenty Beauty. The Independent confirmed Depp’s name features in the show’s end credits, while photos shared ahead of the Prime Video release of the show on 9 November show the actor dressed in an olive green outfit from Savage x Fenty’s men’s collection.
The controversial news of the actor’s cameo comes after Depp’s high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard concerning a 2018 op-ed written by the Aquaman star concluded earlier this year, when a jury ruled that Heard had defamed Depp when she alleged he had abused her during their marriage.
As a result of the June ruling, which concluded the six-week trial, Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. The jury also awarded Heard $2m (£1.6m) in her counterclaim that she was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers.
The details of the former couple’s marriage, and each moment of the lengthy trial, also played out on social media, where fans followed along with intense scrutiny.
Follow along with the latest updates below.
Olly Alexander says he will no longer wear Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand
Olly Alexander has reacted to the news that Johnny Depp will star in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol 4 fashion showcase.
After news of Depp’s cameo broke, Alexander responded with a sad face to a tweet that read: “Depp will become the first man to have his own spotlight segment at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show.”
After a fan pointed out that Alexander previously modeled for the brand, the Years & Years singer replied: “But after this news I won’t be wearing it anymore.”
Inga Parkel has the details.
Olly Alexander vows to ditch Savage X Fenty after Johnny Depp confirmed as show guest
Forthcoming fashion event sees Depp appear for a ‘star’ moment
While the casting has proven controversial, it comes amid a number of public appearances for Depp. In addition to his role in the Savage x Fenty fashion show, the actor is also set to direct a biographical drama produced by Al Pacino and Barry Navidi, and star as King Louis XV in the upcoming film Jeanne du Barry.
Johnny Depp to direct first feature film in 25 years with Al Pacino co-producing
He is co-producing film alongside Al Pacino and Barry Navidi
As the backlash over the casting has continued, many fans have announced they will no longer support Rihanna’s lingerie brand, or her cosmetic company Fenty Beauty going forward.
According to one critic, the decision to star Depp in the fashion show shows just how “out of touch” Rihanna is.
“Savage x Fenty is already a flop adding Johnny Depp to the mix is just another example of how out of touch Rihanna actually is,” the critic alleged on Twitter.
The controversy surrounding the singer comes at the conclusion of a big year for Rihanna, who welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky in May, and who announced in October that she would be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in February.
Of the opportunity, Rihanna said she is “nervous but excited”.
Rihanna is “nervous but excited’ about performing at the Super Bowl
The singer announced that she will be the headline performer at the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023
Critics have also questioned why Rihanna chose Depp for her brand, which has become known for inclusivity.
“Rihanna can’t be serious? With all these beautiful and unproblematic men in Hollywood, and Johnny Depp is the one that appeals to you the most?”
In addition to Depp, the fourth instalment of the fashion show will feature stars such as Ángela Aguilar, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, and Taraji P Henson.
“I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand, I am thinking maybe she should give more of a f**,” writes Maya Oppenheim.
Opinion: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp?
How, when, where and why would it seem like a good idea to cast a man who joked with a mate about killing his ex-wife?
Both Rihanna and the official Savage x Fenty social media accounts have continued to post amid the ongoing backlash, with the lingerie company sharing photos taken on the red carpet at the premiere of the fashion show in Simi Valley, California.
Rihanna has focused on her music, with the singer sharing a TikTok reaction to her new song “Lift Me Up” on Twitter.
On Instagram, the 34 year old shared photos taken of her on a beach while filming the song’s music video.
While the majority of comments under the Instagram post have been from fans praising the singer, others have focused on the Depp cameo in the upcoming show.
“Johnny Depp? Really?” one comment reads, while another says: “Why is Johnny Depp in your show?
Rihanna was also forced to apologise after the 2020 Savage x Fenty show, after many took issue with the use of an Islamic song during the lingerie show.
The song in question, called Doom by artist Coucou Chloe, includes a Muslim text known as a Hadith. The Hadith is part of a collection of texts believed to be the spoken words of the Prophet Muhammad and is one of the most sacred and important religious texts to Muslims.
Following criticism over the use of the song, Rihanna issued a statement on her Instagram, where she apologised for the “honest, yet careless mistake”.
You can read her apology in full below.
Rihanna apologises for using controversial song at lingerie fashion show
‘We have to understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters,’ says singer
This is not the first time that Rihanna and Savage x Fenty have been embroiled in controversy.
In 2021, Rihanna was accused of cultural appropriation after models wore braids while walking in the fashion show.
The third annual show featured big names such as Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Vanessa Hudgens and Emily Ratajkowski.
However, shortly after the fashion show aired, viewers expressed concerns over the hairstyles chosen for some of the models, as Ratajkowski and Hudgens both wore their hair in braids during the event, sparking a conversation about the appropriation of Black culture.
Rihanna accused of cultural appropriation after models wear braids in fashion show
‘I think we deserved a trigger warning for seeing this many white women in braids,’ one critic writes
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies