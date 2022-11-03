Johnny Depp news - live: Rihanna fans react to Savage x Fenty show spot as actor appeals Amber Heard verdict
Upcoming fashion show sees Depp appear for a ‘star’ moment
Rihanna has found herself at the centre of controversy after it was revealed that Johnny Depp will make a cameo in the upcoming Savage Fenty X Vol 4 fashion show.
It was first reported by TMZ that the actor would appear in the fashion show, set to air on Prime Video on 9 November.
The Independent has confirmed Depp’s name features in the show’s end credits.
The news of the actor’s cameo comes after Depp’s high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard concerning a 2018 op-ed written by the Aquaman star concluded earlier this year, when a jury ruled that Heard had defamed Depp when she alleged he had abused her during their marriage.
As a result of the June ruling, which concluded the six-week trial, Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. The jury also awarded Heard $2m (£1.6m) in her counterclaim that she was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers.
The details of the former couple’s marriage, and each moment of the lengthy trial, also played out on social media, where fans followed along with intense scrutiny.
While all of the details about the “star” role Depp will have in the upcoming show have not been released, TMZ reported that the cameo was orchestrated by Rihanna and her team, who “invited Johnny to be a part of it”.
“Both sides were super excited to make it happen,” the outlet stated, citing sources.
According to TMZ, Depp, who will appear in items from the Savage x Fenty men’s collection, does not walk the runway.
Ahead of the 9 November release of the fashion show, a number of celebrities, including Bella Poarch, Joan Smalls, Simu Liu, and Irina Shayk, all of who make appearances in the upcoming Savage x Fenty show, attended the Savage X Fenty Show Vol 4 premiere in Simi Valley, California.
On social media, fans have begun urging others to use a hashtag to share their disappointment with the actor’s cameo, in the hope that Rihanna will reverse the decision to star Depp in the fashion show.
“RETWEET and REPLY to this tweet with ‘Drop Johnny Depp from the Savage X Fenty show’ with the hashtag #AmberHeardDeservesBetter,” one person tweeted Thursday. “Amber Heard deserves the same support she’s shown so many others. She deserves solidarity from fellow survivors, not betrayal. She deserves better.”
The criticism over the show hasn’t just been contained to fans on social media, as Olly Alexander, who has partnered with Rihanna’s fashion brand in the past, has announced he plans to cut ties with the company over Depp’s inclusion in the show.
On Thursday, the British singer reacted to a tweet about Depp’s upcoming cameo with a sad face, prompting a fan to reply: “But, Savage X Fenty is you baby... you wear it so well.”
In response, Alexander said he would not be wearing the brand moving forward. “Thank you but after this news I won’t be wearing it anymore,” the “Years & Years” singer replied.
Olly Alexander vows to ditch Savage X Fenty after Johnny Depp confirmed as show guest
Forthcoming fashion event sees Depp appear for a ‘star’ moment
Amid the brand’s latest controversy, fans have claimed Savage x Fenty is “too big of a brand to be using controversy to sell”.
“Every year something happens and we say it’s a mistake or ‘they didn’t know’ and still defend y’all but this time it’s no ‘mistake,’” one person wrote, adding that Depp’s upcoming cameo is “so disappointing”.
Johnny Depp files appeal against Amber Heard verdict
Amid the controversy over Johnny Depp’s Savage x Fenty cameo, the actor has taken the next step in his appeal of the $2m verdict a jury awarded to Amber Heard in their bombshell defamation trial last spring.
In an appellate brief filed Wednesday in Virginia’s Court of Appeals, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor called the jury’s judgment awarding money to Ms Heard “erroneous”.
It marks the latest development in the explosive legal battle between Ms Heard and Mr Depp, who had sued his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post where she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse and spoke of feeling “the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out”.
Johnny Depp files appeal against Amber Heard verdict
The filing marks the latest step in the explosive legal battle between Ms Heard and Mr Depp
Since the earlier reports of Depp’s cameo were confirmed, hundreds of fans have expressed their disapproval of the casting.
The growing criticism comes in contrast to reactions to the previous three Savage x Fenty shows, as the annual event had become known as an entertaining and inclusive experience.
However, as Rihanna fans have noted, the past Savage x Fenty fashion shows haven’t been entirely without controversy, as the singer faced accusations of cultural appropriation after models wore braids during the 2021 show.
Rihanna accused of cultural appropriation after models wear braids in fashion show
‘I think we deserved a trigger warning for seeing this many white women in braids,’ one critic writes
In 2020, Rihanna also apologised for the “honest, yet careless mistake” of using an Islamic song during the lingerie show.
Rihanna apologises for using controversial song at lingerie fashion show
‘We have to understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters,’ says singer
Depp will reportedly feature in a “star” role in the show, an opportunity previously granted to celebrities such as Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu.
Johnny Depp makes cameo in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show
Forthcoming fashion event sees Depp appear for a ‘star’ moment
The upcoming show, which has been described as a “fashion experience,” is expected to be a star-studded affair, with performances by Anitta and Burna Boy and cameos from Cara Delevingne and Irina Shayk.
The uneasy response to the actor’s role in the upcoming Savage x Fenty fashion show has focused largely on the “problematic” nature of the casting, with many questioning why Rihanna chose to extend her platform to Depp.
“Rihanna can’t be serious? With all these beautiful and unproblematic men in Hollywood, and Johnny Depp is the one that appeals to you the most?” one person wrote.
