Keanu Reeves reacts to being declared the internet’s boyfriend

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Keanu Reeves, who’s often been referred to online as the ultimate “internet boyfriend,” has shared his appreciation for the internet’s obsession with him.

On 15 March, the 58-year-old actor attended the New York City premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4. While speaking to People on the red carpet, Reeves was asked how he feels about the love he receives online.

“I really appreciate the goodwill,” said Reeves, who’s been in a relationship with longtime friend and artist Alexandra Grant since 2019.

Ever since his rise to fame in the late nineties – most notably starring as Neo in the hit Matrix film franchise – the Canadian-born actor has been praised for his random acts of kindness, his tendency to crash fans’ weddings, the time he gifted his stunt crew Rolex watches, and his slew of viral memes.

During a recent interview with ET Canada, Reeves was again asked about his “internet boyfriend” title and how he’s stayed humble despite his fame. “Humility. I don’t know. I mean, I’m just an actor, I’m just a guy. I’m just trying to do the best I can,” he replied. “Hopefully people like what I do, you know?”

His Matrix co-star, Laurence Fishburne, also had a few kind words to say about his friend and longtime acting partner. “He’s kinder, yeah. He’s much kinder than people say he is,” Fishburne told the outlet. “He’s a very gentle, highly intelligent man. Really thoughtful and gifted and incredibly patient. Yeah, he has a lot of grace, Keanu.”

Earlier this month, the Speed star even received a marriage proposal from an adoring fan at the SXSW Film Festival premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4, which hits theaters on Friday 24 March. When Reeves mentioned at the screening that he kept his character’s watch and wedding ring from the movie series, a member of the audience shouted in response, “I’ll marry you!” according to Variety.

Keanu Reeves attends the screening of John Wick: Chapter 4 in New York City on 15 March 2023 (Getty Images)

“Yeah, be careful what you wish for,” he jokingly replied.

Reeves also went viral last year when one fan shared the actor’s heartwarming interaction with a young child at an airport. Last July, the Always Be My Maybe star was spotted on a flight from London to New York when he was approached by a young boy, who proceeded to ask the actor a “series of rapid-fire questions”.

“Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today,” tweeted TV producer Andrew Kimmel who described the interaction in a viral Twitter thread. “A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage and then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one…

“Kid: Why were you in London? KR: Filming a documentary. Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x) KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! Race cars! Kid: Do you drive? KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles.”

When the little boy started “running out of questions,” Reeves began affectionately “grilling him,” asking him questions such as: “Why were you in Europe?”, “What galleries did you go to in Paris?” and “What was your favourite?”

Kimmel added: “The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”