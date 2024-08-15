Kim Kardashian admits her kids try to set her up on dates

Support truly

Kim Kardashian has little matchmakers looking for her perfect person.

The Skims founder recently clarified her relationship status, admitting she was officially single on the August 14 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the taping, Kim, 43, admitted since she’s been without a significant other, her kids have been trying to play Cupid, setting her up on dates with prospective love interests. But though her children may be ready for her to find a partner, she’s not.

“It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up. Like, they’re ready now and I’m not. They’re so particular,” she told Fallon. “Like they come home, they make lists.”

Kim’s last confirmed romance was with comedian and actor Pete Davidson. However, she shares her four kids – North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five – with her ex-husband Kanye West. The two officially split in 2021 when the fashion muse filed for divorce from the Donda creator.

From football players to music artists, Kim has dated men from all different professional backgrounds. Of course, her children have their ideas of who they want her to end up with. “Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player,” she confessed.

She added: “It’s no, no, no. And then some of my kids want me to be with streamers. Like they have lists and they try to sneakily set me up and I’m like ‘guys, this just isn’t what I want right now.’”

The Skkn owner sparked dating rumors with Odell Beckham Jr in September 2023. They were also spotted leaving the Oscars Vanity Fair party together in March 2024. Yet neither of the two ever confirmed their relationship to be more than a friendship.

In April, a source speaking to Entertainment Tonight revealed the pair were no longer seeing each other. “Kim and Odell have been doing their own things lately. Kim is so busy and hasn’t been putting any pressure on herself to be committed to anyone or in a serious relationship. She is all about being a hands-on mom,” the insider explained.

They continued: “Kim and Odell have always been open and honest about their future, whether that be together or separate. They had a good thing and there aren’t any hard feelings on either side. They started as friends and still are. They will continue to be respectful of each other’s spaces, careers, families, and friends.”

Since then, Kim has appeared to be spending a lot of time with her four kids, celebrating their birthdays and taking them on camping trips this summer. On August 2, the beauty mogul posted a carousel of photos with her children glamping the woods and riding kayaks on the water.

She also paid tribute last weekend to her youngest sister, Kylie, on her 27th birthday, with a sweet post on Instagram. “I want to thank the universe for blessing me with a sister as sweet as you. Your silliness, kindness and love are the greatest gifts I could ever ask for. Happy Birthday, with all my heart you private little soul you,” she wrote, embracing her sister in a series of images together.