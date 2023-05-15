Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has shared a video her son Saint recorded for her for Mothers’ Day, in which the seven year old admitted that he often tells her she’s “nothing” to him.

On Sunday 14 May, the reality star shared a look at the Mothers’ Day presents she was given by her and ex-husband Kanye West’s four children, North, nine; Saint, seven; Chicago, five; and Psalm, four, in celebration of the holiday.

In one post shared to her Instagram Stories, Kardashian shared a picture of one of the cards she received from her daughter Chicago, in which the five year old had filled out sentences about her mother.

In response to the prompt “The best thing she cooks is,” Chicago wrote: “Mom doesn’t cook. She has a chef”, while the sentence she is “really good at” was finished with “going to the gym”.

In honour of Mothers’ Day, Kardashian also shared a video recorded for her by her son Saint, where he’d informed his mother how grateful he is for her and how much he loves her while admitting he is “mean to [her] a lot”.

“Mom, I’m very grateful for you. I know I’m mean to you a lot and say you’re nothing to me, but you mean the world to me. I love you more than anything. You’re my favorite in the family. I even love you more than my cute little brother Psalm. I love you,” Saint told his mother in the clip.

On social media, the video has divided viewers, with some questioning the seven-year-old’s admission that he tells his mother she is “nothing” to him.

“Now why would Saint West be telling Kim Kardashian that she means nothing to him,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Saint said that he tells Kim ‘she’s nothing to him’ like omg.”

“Whyyyyy is Saint telling Kim she’s nothing to him. How does he even know what that means. Omg!” someone else asked.

Others questioned where Saint would have learned the phrase, with one person writing: “Like… where does a seven year old learn to say something like that?”

Although many fans found the sentiment hurtful to Kardashian, others revealed that they found the message from the Skims founder’s oldest son amusing, and relatable.

“LMFAO Kim Kardashian posted a video that Saint sent her for Mother’s Day. Omgggg I’m CRYING laughing,” one person tweeted, while another joked that the video had them “screaming”.

“Too cute, I can’t,” someone else wrote in response to the video.

(Kim Kardashian / Instagram)

(Kim Kardashian / Instagram)

As of now, Kardashian has not addressed the video from Saint. However, she joked that she felt “seen” in response to one of the responses on Chicago’s Mother’s Day card, where the five year old had written that her mother is “22 years old”.