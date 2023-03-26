Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

North West is following in her mother’s business-savvy footsteps, as Kim Kardashian reportedly filed four new trademarks for skincare and toy lines under the nine-year-old’s name.

The first two trademarks were filed for skincare products, with plans to expand to bodycare, cosmetics, and fragrances, as well as various toys.

The other two trademarks are for advertising and entertainment services, according to The US Sun, which reported on the details of the filings.

If North is preparing to launch a toy business, the trademark filing suggested it will include “toy figures, doll accessories, dolls, drawing toys, infant toys, mechanical action toys, play sets for action figures, soft sculpture toys, bath toys” and more.

Her business might also cover “children’s educational toys for developing fine motor and cognitive skills, musical toys, toy food, toy cookware, baby gyms, playground balls, and sport balls”.

The newspaper also reported that the fourth trademark filing includes “entertainment in the nature of providing information in means of a global computer network in the fields of entertainment and pop culture”.

North shares a TikTok account with Kardashian under the handle @kimandnorth. Together, they have more than 15.4 million followers.

Kardashian has also previously filed trademarks for her three other children, seven-year-old Saint, five-year-old Chicago, and three-year-old Psalm. She shares her children with ex-husband Kanye West.

In November 2022, it was reported that the SKIMS mogul filed 12 trademarks under Psalm’s name, including for skincare, vitamin supplements, children’s strollers and car seats, watches, books and magazines, baby carriers, clothing, and more.

She also filed several trademarks for Chicago and Saint for skincare, toy and fashion lines.

Kardashian has previously spoken about North’s talents, which include music and art.

Recently, the young girl was praised after she drew a picture of rapper Ice Spice and shared the creative process on her and Kardashian’s TikTok account.

She also enjoys exploring makeup and hair creations, and often uses her mother’s face as a canvas.