Kim Kardashian has sparked amusement and exasperation after showing fans how she transfers store-bought tissues into a beige tissue holder from her SKKN line of home accessories.

The Kardashians star, 41, is launching her latest endeavour, a line of home accessories “sculpted from concrete,” on 6 October. Ahead of the launch, the reality star shared some of the ways the “functional pieces” can be used, with Kardashian explaining in a video shared to her Instagram that the $129 beige wastebasket is “obviously” needed because “you need a cute place to put your ugly trash”.

In a separate video shared to the SKKN By Kim Instagram account, Kardashian also took the time to explain the need for the $89 tissue box, and how it should be used.

In the tutorial, Kardashian explained to viewers that she was going to show “how to put the tissue in the tissue box, just in case no one knows,” as the Skims founder admitted that a box of store-bought tissues does not fit into the cylinder container.

After demonstrating that a typical square box of tissues does not fit inside the vessel, Kardashian told viewers that the first step is to remove the lid from her beige tissue holder. According to the billionaire entrepreneur, customers must then open their box of store-bought tissues, which can be done by tearing open the side of the cardboard.

“And you take the tissue out and just put it in,” Kardashian explained as she filmed herself removing the tissues from their original box and placing them in her $89 version. “And put the lid right on, with a little piece of tissue sticking in,” she continued as she replaced the lid and pulled a tissue through the slit. “And there you go.”

While it seemed likely the tutorial would conclude at this point, Kardashian then demonstrated grabbing a tissue from her tissue holder, before pulling out a second tissue.

“And so then when you grab it, another piece is there,” she needlessly explained.

As for the tissues that she removed from the box, Kardashian assured viewers that she wasn’t going to waste them, but instead “keep them over here,” a promise she made as she placed the tissues off-screen on her beige counter.

“But there you have it, and there is the beautiful tissue holder,” Kardashian concluded as she held up the tissue box.

In the caption of the video, which has been viewed more than 2.4m times, the reality star’s company wrote: “@KimKardashian shows us how it’s done.”

However, in the comments, viewers were left mostly amused by the tutorial, with many questioning whether they really needed Kardashian to show them how to transfer tissues from one box to another.

“Wow honey that tutorial video was much needed I guess,” one person commented.

Another sarcastically wrote: “WOW thank goodness there’s an instructional.”

“Okay amazing Kim! Well done for showing us the basics of how to. Amazing job!” someone else commented.

The video also prompted one person to jokingly ask Kardashian whether she could walk them through the process again. “Can you show me again??” they wrote.

Others noted that the process could have been made even easier if Kardashian had created a tissue holder that could fit a standard tissue box.

“Should’ve made it to actually fit the box… would’ve been easier lol,” one person noted, while someone else said: “Alternatively, you can make a tissue holder that actually fits the standard box size.”

In addition to enjoyment over the unnecessary demonstration, the video also sparked comparisons to Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner’s viral attempt at cutting a cucumber, with some joking that the reality star should create a tutorial for vegetable chopping next.

“Perhaps you can do a cucumber cutting tutorial next?” one person jokingly suggested.

There were also those shocked by the cost of the tissue holder, with some claiming the price was unreasonably high.

“Kim Kardashian is selling this tissue box for $89 … eighty. nine. dollars… I am judging anyone who purchases it,” one person tweeted, while another claimed they wouldn’t buy the home accessory even if they were a billionaire. “Are you okay?” they asked Kardashian.

As for why she decided to include a tissue box in the five-product launch, Kardashian revealed in a video shared to her own Instagram that she thinks it’s “super helpful to have tissue around” but that she used to hide it in drawers before she had her “pretty holder”.

According to Kardashian, the uses for the other beige home accessories are more versatile, as she explained that the $65 canister can be used to store Q-tips or toothpaste and a toothbrush, while a $65 vanity tray can hold the complete $575 collection of her SKKN By Kim skincare, or just some of the products and hand towels.

“Just depending on what you need it for, you can use that tray,” she explained.

Kardashian’s home accessories launch on 6 October, with a five-piece bundle of the concrete home accents retailing for $355.