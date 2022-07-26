Kourtney Kardashian tells anonymous trolls to delete their finstas

Kourtney Kardashian has a message to the anonymous Instagram accounts sending her hate.

On 25 July, the 41-year-old reality star took to her Instagram story to call out the “finstas” – fake Instagram accounts – trolling her everyday life. “Kourtney’s tip of the day: To all of you people with zero followers who love to comment on our posts, how freeing would it be to delete your finstas and live authentically,” she wrote. “Say whatever you’re gonna say just do it as you, not as a person who doesn’t exist.”

Kardashian’s friends chimed in with support for the reality star. Replying to her Instagram story, Kardashian’s pal Natalie said, “Or better yet, go out there into this world and be a good person? Even if it’s just one hater at a time. Lol.”

The Poosh founder couldn’t agree more, responding, “ONE HATER AT A TIME BABY!!”

Kardashian then shared a screenshot of her text exchange with Addison Rae, Kardashian’s newfound friend and He’s All That co-star. The TikTok influencer called the haters “the most annoying thing in the world” and said the trolling was “a waste of valuable time”. Kardashian agreed, texting back, “I was about to add like I also think you could use your precious time more wisely.”

Jewelry designer Veronique Vicari Barnes responded to Kardashian’s story, writing, “Or just be nice and mind your own business…why spew hate…Spread love”.

Kourtney Kardashian recently clapped back at a number of Instagram accounts pretending to be her 12-year-old son, Mason Disick. On Thursday, Kardashian clarified on Twitter that her son is not a part of any of these “fake accounts” spreading lies about the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Kourtney Kardashian calls out anonymous trolls on Instagram (Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian)

“Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday,” she tweeted. “After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So I will spell it out clearly : that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family.”

Kardashian had been prompted to respond publicly after an Instagram account claiming to be Mason seemingly confirmed speculation that Kylie Jenner is about to tie the knot with Travis Scott. “Kylie is getting married and she is currently on her bridal party,” the now-deleted Instagram account claimed. “That’s why she’s the only one wearing white !!!”

TikTok star Addison Rae offers support to pal Kourtney Kardashian (Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian)

The mom of three also criticised publications that have used the fake account as a news “source” and noted how “creepy” it is that someone has been pretending to be Mason.

“To any and all ‘news’ outlets who use that false account as a source, you know better,” she continued. “Stop using it for the benefit of your slow news day please and thank you. And to the person relentlessly pretending to be Mason, ultra ultra ultra creepy.”

Along with Mason, Kardashian is also a mother to 10-year-old daughter Penelope and seven-year-old son Reign, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The reality star isn’t linked to any social media accounts with her eldest son, although she does share a TikTok account with Penelope.