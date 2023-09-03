Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker were spotted leaving a Los Angeles hospital on Saturday (2 September) after Barker’s band Blink-182 postponed European tour dates due to an “urgent family matter”.

The American rock band announced on Friday (1 September) that they have postponed a handful of their upcoming Ireland and UK shows as drummer Barker “had to return home to the States”.

No other information was released at the time but Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler told TMZ that she didn’t know “what’s going on” but that the two children she shares with Barker, Landon, 19 and Alabama, 17, are “safe and sound”.

However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Barker, who are expecting their first child together, were seen leaving the hospital on Saturday in photos obtained by MailOnline. The pictures show the pair as they are ushered into a black SUV.

The Independent has contacted representatives for both Barker and Kardashian for comment.

The three-piece rock group were scheduled to perform two shows at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Friday (1 September) and Saturday (2 September), followed by concerts in Belfast on Monday (4 September) and Dublin on Tuesday (5 September).

Barker, 47, married Kardashian, his third wife, in May 2022.

Kardashian announced her pregnancy during a surprise appearance at a Blink-182 concert in June when she held up a sign during a Los Angeles show that read, “Travis I’m pregnant,” as she showed off her pregnancy bump. While the pair have not announced when the baby is due, fans have speculated that it could arrive by October.

Her announcement came around six months after she publicly shared that she had stopped in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments because it had taken “a toll” on her physical and mental health.

The child will be the pair’s first child together and Kardashian’s fourth; she shares three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, with whom she dated for nine years.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian photographed in 2022 (Getty Images for The Commons at )

Blink-182’s reunion tour marks the first time the original trio – consisting of Barker, guitarist Tom DeLonge and vocalist Mark Hoppos – have performed together since 2015 when DeLonge left the band to focus on his lifelong extraterrestrial passion.

Hoppos and DeLonge formed the band in 1992 with drummer Scott Raynor before he was dismissed in 1998 and replaced by Barker.