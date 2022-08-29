Lil Nas X stuns in incredible feather headpiece at 2022 MTV VMAs
The rapper walked the 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet in an all-black feather ensemble
Lil Nas X performs at the Grammys 2022
Lil Nas X has stolen the show at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
The “Industry Baby” rapper, who is nominated for seven awards this evening, walked the red carpet in a dramatic black ensemble designed by Harris Reed. Lil Nas X – whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill – showed off his toned figure when he arrived shirtless to the MTV VMAs. His look also featured a feather headpiece and structured feather skirt, with leather pants underneath.
Fans instantly took to social media to share their praise for Lil Nas X’s red carpet fashion.
“ICONIC,” tweeted one user.
“lil nas is so gorgeous i gasped,” said another fan.
A third person wrote: “LIL NAS IN HARRIS REED?? he looks so good.”
On 26 August, YSL Beauty announced the Grammy-winning rapper as its new US ambassador. The 23-year-old is the face of The Bold campaign, which introduces the brand’s new Rouge Pur Couture: Bold collection. The line features a collection of12 high-pigment lipsticks and the Lash Clash Mascara. According to PEOPLE, the partnership aims to highlight the “transformative power of beauty, inspiring independent self-expression for individuals and communities driven to change the world alongside YSL.”
Lil Nas X shared the news of his partnership with the beauty brand to Instagram, writing, “i am the new ambassador of @yslbeauty and tho i don’t know what the word means yet i feel very accomplished.”
Lil Nas X is nominated for seven awards at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, including Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Art Direction.
