The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.58bn after no tickets matched all six winning numbers from Friday’s drawing.

Ahead of the next drawing on Tuesday 8 August, the grand prize is only expected to grow as players purchase tickets in the hopes of winning what is now the third-largest jackpot in US history.

To win the jackpot, a player’s ticket must match all six winning numbers. The chances of this happening are exceptionally rare, however, as the odds of finding oneself with a ticket that matches all six numbers are one in 302.6 million.

As for how much money the winner of Tuesday night’s drawing would actually receive, the $1.58bn payout would go to a winner who opts for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. But winning individuals usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday’s jackpot would be an estimated $783.3m. The money would then be subject to federal taxes, while many states also tax lottery winnings.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Tuesday 8 August at 11pm ET.

