Love Is Blind star Bartise Bowden welcomes first baby in surprise announcement

Love Is Blind star Bartise Bowden has surprised fans as he welcomed his first baby.

The 27-year-old reality TV star, known for his appearances on Netflix dating shows Love Is Blind and Perfect Match, announced on Friday (7 April) that he is a father to a baby son.

Sharing a series of photographs of him cradling the child, he captioned the post: “Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him.”

He continued: “Instagram, meet my little man.”

In one slide, the father and son are seen watching golf on TV, which Bowden narrates for his child.

“Ready to see your first ever Tiger Woods golf show? Look at that,” he stated. “Let’s see if he watches. I used to do this with my dad... there it goes, there it goes, there goes Tiger!”

In an Instagram Story posted hours later, Bowden posed with his son, telling the camera: “From Zaddy on screen to daddy in real life.”

In the comments of his surprise announcement, fellow Netflix stars and fans were left shocked, as Bowden struggled to find an “everlasting love” on the dating shows that made him famous for appearing on.

His Netflix co-star Kariselle joked: “Bartise being the first dad after Perfect Match was not on my bingo card.”

Shayne Jansen, who also appeared on both Love Is Blind and Perfect Match, wrote: “Congrats big fella!! You’re going to be a great father and know you have a great support group behind you.”

The Circle star Joey Sasso, who appeared on Perfect Match with Bowden, added: “I’m so happy for you bro. You are going to be a great father. I love this for you so much. Can’t wait to meet the lil big fella.”

The Independent has contacted representatives of Bowden for comment.

Bowden has previously commented appearing to be a “villain” on the dating show Love Is Blind. On the show, contestants form connection on voice alone, then commit to marrying each other before they can meet in real life.

He previously told Entertainment Tonight that on Love Is Blind he was “absolutely, 100 per cent, definitely the villain”.

“I looked like a dumba**, I looked arrogant. I looked insensitive. I looked selfish,” he said at the time. “It is what it is. I can only learn from it. I can only grow from it.”

He also admitted that he made a “mess” while appearing on the Netflix dating series.

While on the show, Bowden connected with both Nancy Rodriguez and Raven Ross in the pods. He ultimately chose to propose to Nancy, 33, over Raven, who ended up getting engaged to Sikiru "SK" Alagbada.

Bowden and Rodriguez faced many hurdles outside of the pods, including him telling her he was still attracted to Ross. When the pair made it to their wedding day, Bowden said “no” to Rodriguez at the altar, who said she felt “blindsided” at the time.