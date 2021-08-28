Love Island’s Priya Gopaldas donates salary from programme to NHS charities

Love Island star Priya Gopaldas has donated her salary from the ITV2 reality TV programme to NHSCharities.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, the medical student, 23, shared a screenshot of her bank statement revealing that she had been paid £750 to appear on the show, where she lasted for one week before being voted off.

Gopaldas shared a second Story to show that she had donated the same amount to NHS Charities Together via Virgin Money Giving.

NHS Charities Together is the national charity caring for the NHS.

Its website states: “We are the national charity partner of the NHS and we are made up of 240 NHS charity members based with hospitals, mental health, ambulance and community health services across the UK.”

Funds raised by the organization support health workers and its aim is to provide additional care and support for the NHS to enable it to do more than it could otherwise do rather than funding core services that would ordinarily be funded by government.

Gopaldas previously spoke about how she wants to use her public platform to help the NHS post-Love Island.

Speaking to Christine Lampard on Monday’s episode of Lorraine, she said: “I’ll be back to med school in a couple of weeks and I want to use my influence to support the NHS.

“I’ve already started working on a campaign for the vaccine for 16 and 17-year-olds. So I want to go down that route and continue with my studies, absolutely.”