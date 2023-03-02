Alan Carr says he is in ‘slaggy phase’ after split from Paul Drayton

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alan Carr has declared himself in his “slaggy phase” after divorce from ex-husband Paul Drayton.

The TV host said he was looking for “someone to be slaggy with” as he dates around.

Carr, 46, and Drayton announced their separation in a joint statement in January 2022, after 13 years together.

In the first episode of the latest series of his podcast Life’s A Beach, Carr spoke to Scissor Sister’s Jake Shear and asked if he “knew anyone” to introduce him to.

“I’m in that slaggy stage now, I want to be a slag,” the Chatty Man star explained. “But to be a slag you need someone to be slaggy with.”

He went on to share a story about going to Sri Lanka with two couples while he was single and said: “I felt like I was in the single bed, with the mosquito net, and now I have to pay the supplement and it’s like an ugly tax… it’s not fair!”

Carr and Drayton were married by Adele in Los Angeles in 2018. The “Easy On Me” singer, who is Carr’s best friend, became ordained so she could marry the two.

Announcing their split, a spokesperson for the pair said: “After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating.

“They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways.”

Alan Carr and Paul Drayton (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

In an appearance on the panel of 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown after the split, Carr joked that he got “custody of Adele”.

In July, however, he revealed the difficulties he faced in his personal life in the wake of the separation and said that comedy was what saved him from having a breakdown.

Describing the year as “rubbish”, he said: “I know it sounds silly but, yes, there were times I’d stand in the wings and just shake and think I couldn’t go on.

“I think the audience sensed that too. There was like an extra cheer from them, a ‘Go on, Alan’. I needed that.

“I didn’t have a breakdown, no. I don’t want to say I did because I didn’t. But comedy probably stopped me having a breakdown.”