Why everyone is obsessed with Andrew Garfield, and rightly so

Andrew Garfield presented at the 2023 Oscars, so we all know what that means: the internet will soon be blushing over his fateful flirty red carpet interview with comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg, making fans everywhere swoon.

On Sunday 12 March, Garfield presented the awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay alongside fellow Brit, Florence Pugh. And thank goodness, because we’ve all been starved during this awards season without Andrew Garfield nominated for his role as some composer/detective/evangelical televangelist.

In case you haven’t seen one of the many thirst tweets dedicated to the Amazing Spider-Man star (and there are loads), the internet is obsessed with Garfield. In fact, some may call him the internet’s boyfriend: the loving moniker given by fans to male celebrities who radiate golden retriever energy. While title has been given to many actors of years past – Pedro Pascal, Oscar Isaac, Logan Lerman, Ryan Gosling, and even Pete Davidson – no one embodies the role quite like Garfield.

Ever since he rose to acclaim with his role as Eduardo Saverin in the 2010 drama The Social Network, and what a mighty debut it was, Garfield has captured hearts with his red carpet appearances and late-night talk show stints.

Most recently, TikTok users found themselves kicking their feet in the air when they watched YouTube comedian-turned-red-carpet-host Amelia Dimoldenberg interview the star at British GQ’s Men of the Year event last November. In a clip of their flirty exchange, which has been viewed on Twitter more than 10m times, Garfield tells Dimoldenberg that he’s a fan of her popular YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date – in which she awkwardly interviews celebrities over some fried chicken.

Dimoldenberg admits to Garfield that she’s been trying to land a date with him for quite some time, although it’s unclear whether she meant a booking deal for her show or the classic dinner and a movie.

“You do date a lot of people,” he quips back.

Oh, the sweet bliss of being an attractive man with all the confidence in the world.

The red carpet interview continued as most red carpet interviews do. Dimoldenberg told Garfield she has a picture of him as her phone background, he told her that she looked very beautiful in her dress. Everyone metaphorically died.

Then, the two chatted it up once again at the 2023 Golden Globes where – might I say – Garfield seemed much more frazzled to see Dimoldenberg than their last encounter. Was it because the two had undeniable chemistry, or simply because Garfield gets along with everyone? Actually, the British actor would just chalk up his flirty personality to his Leo sun sign. Yep, Garfield is an astrology girlie too.

The Tick, Tick... Boom! star is fully aware of his Big Three zodiac signs (he’s a Leo sun, Aquarius moon, Pisces rising) which can only mean two things: he has a genuine affinity for astrology or he had an ex-girlfriend who did. We’ll choose to believe the former.

He demonstrated his astrology expertise at last year’s Oscars ceremony when he said that people who are Virgos are control freaks. Last year, a Vanity Fair profile described him as “an astrology-dabbling part-time LA resident.” In a May 2021 BuzzFeed video, he said that as a Leo man, he loves compliments. Garfield even told Dimoldenberg about their astrological compatibility during their Golden Globes red carpet interview, proving that he’s just like me on every date.

Garfield is also a big fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race,and once offered to impersonate Meryl Streep in the show’s “Snatch Game” segment, if you weren’t already convinced that he’s boyfriend material.

Unlucky for us, the Under The Banner of Heaven star keeps his actual relationships private. Garfield most famously dated his Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone for four years, continuing the ongoing trend of Peter Parkers dating their love interests in real life.

He was most recently linked to model Alyssa Miller in November 2021. They made their first public appearance as a couple at the SAG Awards in February 2022, but reportedly split in April last year. Then, rumours circulated that Garfield hit it off with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor at the GQ awards, but nothing is confirmed. Still, that would be a couple straight out of a Jane Austen movie adaptation.

There was a slew of handsome heartthrobs looking to dethrone Andrew Garfield as internet boyfriend at the 2023 Oscars (Paul Mescal, we’re looking at you). But rest assured, Andrew Garfield remains king.