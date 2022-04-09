Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged?

It’s official, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for the second time.

The singer confirmed the news in an update to fans via her On The JLo newsletter. In a teaser video posted to her Twitter account, Lopez said she had a “really exciting and special story to share” in her “major announcement”.

Fans subscribed to the newsletter received an email on Friday evening containing a video of Lopez crying and looking down on a large green diamond ring on her ring finger.

It comes after she was spotted wearing a ring while out shopping with her daughter. In pictures obtained by TMZ, Lopez was seen wearing a large emerald-shaped diamond ring, not dissimilar to the one she had when she was first engaged to Affleck back in the early 2000s.

Last month, the couple were reportedly in escrow for a US$50 million (£37 million) new home together.

The 20,000-square-foot property sits on a 1.2 acre estate in the LA neighbourhood of Bel-Air, and has 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms.

Earlier this year, Lopez also said she felt “lucky” to have a second chance with Affleck.

“It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance,” she told People at the time.

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”

Lopez and Affleck first started dating in 2002 before getting engaged that same year. However, the engagement was called off at the beginning of 2004 and the pair parted ways.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, Affleck said the reason for the split was “about 50 per cent” due to media attention.

“The idea that people hate you and they hate you together and that being together is poison and ugly and toxic and the thing none of us want to be part of,” he said at the time.

Affleck went on to marry fellow actor Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Affleck and Garner split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage and officially filed for divorce in 2017.

Lopez married singer Marc Anthony in June 2004 and they share twins Emme and Max, 14.

Lopez and Anthony split in 2011 and filed for divorce in 2012. Prior to rekindling her romance with Affleck, Lopez was part of another high-profile pairing with American baseball player Alex Rodriguez, to whom she was engaged. The pair ended their engagement in 2021.

On rekindling their relationship, Lopez said she didn’t think anyone could be “more surprised” than herself and Affleck.

“I don’t think anybody was more surprised than us,” she told The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “No, you never could imagine something like that could happen. It’s a beautiful thing.”