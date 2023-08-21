Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lopez has shared a special social media post to mark her one-year wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck.

The pop star and actor shared two previously unseen photographs from their wedding day, which took place last summer, alongside a short poem featuring lyrics taken from Lopez’s song “Dear Ben Part II”.

In the images, the couple are pictured embracing and kissing with fireworks behind them

“One year ago today...” the caption begins. “Dear Ben, sitting here alone looking at my ring ringh feeling overwhelmed, it makes me wanna sing sing, how did we end up here, without a rewind.

“Oh my, this is my life… Jennifer.”

Lopez and Hollywood actor Affleck first got engaged in 2002 before calling it off in 2004.

They rekindled their romance in May 2021 over 17 years after they broke up, and tied the knot in 2022.

Both have children with previous partners. Lopez shares her 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Meanwhile Affleck and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, share three children: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

Since their reunion, Lopez and Affleck have continued to speak publicly about their relationship, including the opportunities they’ve had to work together.

During a recent appearance on CBS Sunday Morning’s Tracy Smith, Affleck raved about working with Lopez on his new movie, Unstoppable, which is about former Arizona State wrestler Anthony Robles.

“What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend,” the Good Will Hunting star said.

“Because ultimately, like, your work becomes the lion’s share of what defines your life, in terms of the time you spend.”

Meanwhile, Lopez recently divided opinion on the internet after sharing a shirtless selfie of Affleck in honour of Father’s Day.

Lopez captioned it “Daddy Appreciation Post”, adding: “Happy Father’s Day Papa and Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know.”

Lopez has previously praised her husband’s parenting skills. “He’s an amazing dad. It brings tears to my eyes. He is, honestly, the best dad I have ever seen,” she said on an appearance on The View last year.

“He’s so involved. You know, he teaches me about how to kind of interact with the kids sometimes.”