Mad Men co-stars Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola wed in same location as series finale

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola have tied the knot in a ceremony held at the same location as the series finale of Mad Men, it has been reported.

The couple got engaged in February after two years of dating. Their wedding took place on Saturday (24 June) at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, according to TMZ.

The publication reported that a number of famous friends attended their nuptials, including Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, and more.

At the ceremony, the Confess, Fletch co-stars reportedly walked down the aisle to a band playing the theme song to the 1976 James Bond film You Only Live Twice.

Hamm, 52, and Osceola, 35, first met on the set of Mad Men in 2015. They have been seen together on several occasions since then, but only made their red carpet debut as a couple in March 2022 at an Oscars afterparty.

Hamm was previously in a relationship with Jennifer Westfeldt for 18 years. The former couple announced in a statement to People magazine in 2015 that they were separating with “great sadness” after nearly two decades of “love and shared history”.

“We will continue to be supportive of each other in every way possible moving forward,” they said.

Their breakup came just months after Hamm underwent rehabilitation for alcohol addiction. His representative said at the time that he completed the treatment “with the support of his longtime partner” Westfeldt.

Jon Hamm (L) and Jennifer Westfeldt attend the PEOPLE Magazine Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 18, 2014 (Getty Images)

While dating Osceola, Hamm revealed in an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in September 2022 that he had opened up to the idea of marriage, which he previously said did not “mean anything to me”.

In a 2012 interview with Playboy, the Baby Driver star said his parents divorced when he was just two years old and never remarried, which therefore meant he didn’t “have a particularly defined example of marriage”.

But speaking to Howard Stern more recently, Hamm said he was able to reflect on his current relationship and think about things that make it “even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness”.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the "Maggie Moore(s)" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 12, 2023 (Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva)

“It sounds hokey and whatever, but it’s real and for want of a better word, it’s what I’m working for,” he said. “What else is there other than that?”

Neither Osceola nor Hamm have spoken publicly about their nuptuals, but photographs published by TMZ and People show the couple dressed in their wedding best for the ceremony.

Hamm wore a smart tuxedo with a black bow tie, while Osceola wore strapless dress with a plunging neckline and a flowing, split skirt.