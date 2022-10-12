Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey.

The couple confirmed they were dating in May this year.

At the time, Cuoco posted a reel to Instagram of the pair on a mountain getaway, including Polaroid shots and one of Pelphrey kissing her on the cheek.

She captioned the post: “Life lately. ‘The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.’”

Pelphrey also shared the Polaroid images on his account, with a lengthy quote caption that began: “But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you’ve ever seen – the grace of it, not your mother’s beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day. Nothing can save you.”

On Tuesday (11 October), Cuoco posted an array of photos showing herself and Pelphrey celebrating the pregnancy by cutting a pink frosted cake from an apparent gender-reveal party.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon,” Cuoco, 36, wrote in the caption, adding, “I [love] you @tommypelphrey!!!”

In a separate post, Pelphrey also reposted the same photographs, writing: “And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco.”

Friends and family of both actors left congratulatory messages on their respective posts.

This is Cuoco’s first public romance since her marriage to professional equestrian Karl Cook came to an end in September 2021.