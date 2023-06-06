Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kathy Burke has revealed that she no longer indulges in “hanky-panky” ever since she “went off” the idea.

Speaking to Alan Carr in the latest episode of her podcast Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake, Burke reflected on how her relationship preferences have changed over time.

She said she has not “been with anyone for years [because] the only point in being with someone… is hanky-panky”.

“I went off hanky-panky a long time ago,” she added. “What’s the f***ing point of having some hairy-a*** geezer in the bed? Do you know what I mean? You know, because I’ve never liked cuddling.”

Carr, 46, asked: “Oh, don’t you like a good spoon?”

The Absolutely Fabulous star, 58, answered: “Well, no, not really. No. Not really. I get too hot.”

In response, the Chatty Man host agreed and added: “In movies when they’re like wrapped around you, that’s not real.”

Burke has been in relationships previously, details of which she has kept private, and has never been married. In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, the comedian said that, while she has not sworn off getting into another relationship, she is “perfectly content without being in one”.

Alan Carr attends as American Express presents BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 02, 2022 (Getty Images for AMEX)

Burke previously said that a debilitating sickness that left her dependent on steroids for 17 years led to a deterioration in her mental health, made worse by going through menopause.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Carr claimed that a Ouijia board “outed” him as gay to his mother. He told Burke that the paranormal board, believed to enable communication with spirits, spelt the word “homosexual” while he and his mother were using it.

Carr married his partner Paul Drayton after 10 years together in 2018. But in January last year, the TV presenter announced their separation, adding that they came to the decision “jointly and amicably”.

Earlier this year, Carr said he is in his “slaggy phase” after splitting from Drayton.

In his podcast Life’s A Beach, he said: “I’m in that slaggy stage now, I want to be a slag. But to be a slag you need someone to be slaggy with.”

Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake is available to listen to on Spotify, Apple, and other podcast platforms.