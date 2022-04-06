Kim Kardashian says relationship with Pete Davidson is ‘serious’ and ‘long-term’

Kim Kardashian has said she is “very happy” with Pete Davidson as she reveals that their relationship is serious and long-term.

The beauty mogul began dating the Saturday Night Live comedian in October, after filing for divorce from ex-husband Kanye West in February last year.

While the pair had been photographed together on a number of occasions, neither of them had confirmed their relationship until Davidson referred to Kardashian as his “girlfriend” during an interview with People this February.

In the months since, the SKIMS founder has also made their relationship Instagram official, posting a series of photographs from one of their date nights in March.

Now it looks like she is about to offer up more details in an upcoming interview with Good Morning America, which is set to air on Wednesday evening.

In a short clip ahead of the primetime special, which will also feature momager Kris Jenner and sisters Khloe and Kourtney, Kim told host Robin Roberts that she is “very content”.

When asked about the seriousness of her relationship with Davidson, Kardashian said: “I am a relationship kinda girl for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of time with them.

“Obviously, I want to take my time, but I am very happy and very content and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace,” she added.

Her family members are also expected to weigh in on the new couple, with Kris Jenner telling Roberts: “Pete’s great. He’s a really nice guy. He just makes her laugh; she laughs all the time.”

Kardashian’s comments come just over a month after a California judge declared her legally single in March amid her divorce from West.

The former couple, who began dating in 2011, married in Italy in 2014. They have four children together, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2.

While the breakup appeared amicable at first, things took a sour turn after Kardashian began dating Davidson.

Davidson has been the target of several inflammatory posts to West’s Instagram in recent months.

In March, the Donda rapper shared private text conversations between him and Davidson. He later also released a music video which seemingly depicts West burying a cartoon head of the comedian in the ground.