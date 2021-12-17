(Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: A timeline of their relationship

From sharing a kiss on SNL to going ‘Instagram official’

Laura Hampson
Friday 17 December 2021 09:05


Hot on the heels of her sister, Kourtney, getting engaged to Travis Barker, Kim Kardashian has gone and bagged herself a new beau: Pete Davidson.

After meeting - and sharing a kiss - on the set of Saturday Night Live in October, the pair have been spotted together several times, including at an amusement park, in the car, and they’ve also been pictured holding hands too.

Now, Kardashian has implied that Davidson is her favourite cast member of SNL, leading fans to believe that she has all but confirmed the romance.

It’s not the first high-profile relationship for either of them. Kardashian, 41, married Kanye West in May 2014 but filed for divorce in February this year.

Davidson, 28, has also had a spate of well-publicised relationships, having been engaged to Ariana Grande for a few months in 2018, as well as being seen with Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and, most recently, with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.

So what exactly has transpired in the Kardashian-Davidson love fest so far? Read on for a timeline of the pair’s relationship.

31 January, 2019: Kardashian and Davidson meet for the first time

The first known meeting between the pair was on 31 January, 2019 when Kardashian and West attended Kid Cudi’s birthday; Davidson was also in attendance along with Timothée Chalamet.

Davidson later spoke of the meeting on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show where he said that he “got stuck paying the bill”.

9 October, 2021: The pair kiss on SNL

Kardashian hosted SNL on 9 October this year where she spent time with Davidson, a long-time cast member of the show.

In one of the sketches, Kardashian played Jasmine and Davidson played Aladdin and the pair shared an on-screen kiss.

30 October, 2021: They hold hands at Knott’s Scary Farm

In pictures obtained by People, Davidson and Kardashian are seen holding hands while going on a ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. The outing was a family affair as they were joined by Kourtney and Barker.

These images sparked rumours that the pair were dating, and social media was alight with memes about the pair’s relationship.

2 November, 2021: Kardashian visits Davidson in New York

In early November, Kardashian reportedly flew out to New York, where Davidson lives, and the pair went on a rooftop date at a restaurant in Staten Island.

The next day, they reportedly went on another date in Manhattan and were joined by mutual friends.

5 November, 2021: West unfollows Kardashian on Instagram

On 5 November, Kardashian’s former husband unfollowed her on Instagram. A source told US Weekly that West is “not happy” about her relationship with Davidson and is “trying to stay upbeat and move on with his life”.

8 November, 2021: Davidson teases the couple’s relationship

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Davidson jokes about his relationship with Kardashian.

“I want to address something,” Meyers said. “I feel like I want to confirm if it’s real or a rumour. This is something you’ve been reading a lot about in the press…we appreciate you doing it here.”

Davidson responded, trolling everyone: “I’ve been wanting to talk about this because there’s a lot of people I walk by, people are, like, whispering and making eyes at me. But it is true…I do have a show on Tubi coming out. The Tubi. A lot of people are shocked that I could get on a show like Tubi…but it’s a real thing.”

17 November 2021: Kardashian and Davidson become ‘Instagram official’

Davidson spends his 28th birthday with Kardashian, posting a picture of them alongside Flavor Flav and Kris Jenner on Instagram. He captions the image: “FLAVA FLAVVVVVVV.”

18 November, 2021: The pair are spotted holding hands, again

In images obtained by the Daily Mail, Davidson and Kardashian are seen holding hands while out in Palm Springs, California. In the images, Davidson is wearing pyjama bottoms from Kardashian’s SKIMS label.

16 December, 2021: Kardashian implies Davidson is her favourite SNL castmember

In an interview on on Thursday’s episode of the podcast Honestly With Bari Weiss, Kardashian was asked to name her favourite SNL castmember.

The 41-year-old reality star laughed and called the question a “setup”.

“What a setup, what a setup, Bari,” she replied before adding: “You know who it is.”

