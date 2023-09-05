Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rumoured couple Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their first public appearance together at Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour concert in Los Angeles.

Make-up mogul Jenner, 25, and Oscar nominee Chalamet, 27, were spotted chatting during the gig at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Monday night (4 September).

A video shared on social media showed the rumoured couple talking and laughing while watching the concert, which marks Beyoncé’s third and final night in LA on her Renaissance tour.

Jenner and Chalamet were first romantically linked back in April, but neither of the stars has addressed the press speculation about their relationship status yet.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Jenner and Chalamet for further comment.

The A-list pair are thought to have met during Paris Couture Week in January, and were then linked in reports in the spring, with insiders suggesting that they were keeping things casual.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that “Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious. However she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go”.

The source added that the Dune actor is “not like any of the other guys [Jenner has] dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry”.

Jenner was later pictured arriving at Chalamet’s Beverly Hills home, but in August, reports emerged that the pair had split, with Life & Style claiming that Chalamet had called time on the rumoured relationship.

“She’s telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they’re both busy and travelling,” a source told the magazine, adding: “But friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped.”

However, a report in TMZ then debunked those rumours, with “multiple sources close to the couple” telling the publication that Jenner and Chalamet were still together and that “any reports that say otherwise are false”.

Us Weekly later claimed that although the pair are “not in a committed relationship”, they are “still communicating on a pretty regular basis and have remained friends despite the fact that they don’t hang out that often”.

The Kardashians reality star Jenner was previously in a relationship with Travis Scott, and shares two children, five-year-old daughter Stormi and one-year-old son Aire, with the rapper. The former couple started dating in 2017 but called time on their on-off romance for good in January.

Meanwhile Chalamet has been linked to fellow actors Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp, and Eiza González, and was previously in a relationship with Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s eldest daughter.