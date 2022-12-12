Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Married at First Sight stars Dan McKee and Matt Jameson have announced their separation after less than two years together.

The show’s first same-sex couple, who married on the hit reality TV show in 2021, shared the news with fans on social media.

Both men shared the same statement and the same black and white picture of them together in happier times.

“Hey guys! As you all know, we have been on an incredible adventure together the last two years and we have given ourselves every opportunity to make things work as a couple, but over the last few months we have realised that we are actually better as friends,” it reads.

“Break-ups are never easy, even when amicable, but we can’t thank you enough for your support and kindness following our journey together.”

The pair insisted that there were no bad feelings between them, however.

“There’s nothing but love and good energy between us, and we feel very lucky to have found each other in our lives. Just sadly not as a couple! And although we are parting ways, we will always continue to support one another.”

The couple met on the show in 2021, where they were paired up by experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson, and Charlene Douglas.

In response to the social media post, Brunson wrote: “I loved you both before you met, loved you while you were together, and I will love you apart ❤️”.

Fellow Married at First Sight alumni also commented on the shock separation.

Marilyse Elena Corrigan commented: “Guys… I’m so sorry to hear this today. You are both incredible individuals and you will lead wonderful lives now as friends. With the best memories to treasure. I love you both so much,” while Nikita Jasmine added that the pair were her “favourite MAFS couple”.

“Love you both so much ❤️ very sad news tonight but will continue to adore and support you both,” she wrote.

The news comes just months after the pair opened up to OK! about their plans for a “real” wedding.

Matt said: “We were at one of Dan’s friend’s weddings recently and we got chatting with a wedding planner. It’s definitely something we’re thinking about.

“We were at one of Dan’s friend’s weddings recently and we got chatting with a wedding planner. It’s definitely something we’re thinking about. I would love it and I know Dan would as well. But we’re in no rush, we’re embracing what we have together right now. We’ve gone through this immensely intense experience.”