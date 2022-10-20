Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mel C joins Hinge and Raya three months after splitting from Joe Marshall

‘It’s slim pickings, there seem to be loads of hot girls but all the hot guys are gay,’ singer says

Peony Hirwani
Thursday 20 October 2022 11:23
Comments
Learn to Live: Spice Girls star Mel C joins students to talk about inspirational children affected by war

Spice Girls singer Melanie Chisholm has reportedly joined the dating apps Hinge and Raya.

The reports comes three months after her split from music producer Joe Marshall.

During an appearance on Not My Bagg podcast, the 48-year-old singer, who is famously known as Mel C or Sporty Spice, said that she’s “single and I’m having a little look around”.

“It’s slim pickings, there seem to be loads of hot girls but all the hot guys are gay,” she said of her experience on dating apps so far.

Speaking of the membership-based app Raya, Mel C said: “You’re going to see loads of people in the public eye on that particular platform.”

Recommended

Melanie C and Marshall reportedly split after seven years due to their busy schedules, which got in the way of their relationship.

An insider told The Sun that the split was amicable and that “Mel is not afraid to be single if she thinks it’s for the best”.

Another music industry source told the publication: “Mel has an incredibly busy career between her book deal, DJ-ing and other plans.

(PA Archive)

“The little free time she does have is devoted to her daughter Scarlet, which doesn’t leave much time for a relationship.”

Last month, in an interview with The Sunday Times, Mel C opened up about her dating life following her breakup from Marshall, who still works as her manager.

She said she did not know if her luck with relationships was due to “being in the public eye or whether it’s a personal thing”.

“I think being a successful woman makes things more complicated,” she said. “But who knows the reasons why some people find a soulmate and stay together for ever and then other people…”

Recommended

She continued: “For me, I’ve decided that life is a series of chapters. I think that’s a good way to not have regrets.”

The “Wannabe” singer joked that she is “single, ready to mingle”, adding: “This is my Tinder profile in The Sunday Times, I feel that’s quite a good place.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in