Mollie King confirms pregnancy with fiancee Stuart Broad

The Saturdays star Mollie King has confirmed she is pregnant with her first child.

The singer, who is engaged to England cricketer Stuart Broad, announced the news on Instagram with a black and white photograph of Broad kissing her small baby bump.

“Stuart and I are so, so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later this year! We’re absolutely over the moon,” she captioned the post.

Messages of congratulations have flooded in for the couple from their celebrity friends and fans.

Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore wrote: “Delighted for you both! Massive congrats ❤️ so much love!”, while her The Saturdays bandmate Rochelle Humes wrote: “Best news ever.”

Denise Van Outen wrote: “Wow! Congratulations. So exciting”, while Vick Hope wrote: “Oh my gosssshhhhh beautiful, amazing news! Congratulations to you both, so happy for you!”

The happy couple are reported to have been in an on-off relationship, after they started dating in 2012.

On New Years Day 2021, Broad proposed to the 35-year-old, a moment she described as “the best surprise and one of the happiest days of my life.”

In an Instagram post announcing the news, she wrote: “A thousand times yes! I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the New Year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you @stuartbroad.”

Cricket commitments and the pandemic have meant that the couple are having to “play a slight patience game” when it comes to organising their big day, however.

When recently quizzed on the progression of wedding plans, 35-year-old Broad replied: “Ha! You’re probably asking the wrong person.

“It's obviously been a tricky time to plan a wedding and we were looking at trying to do it last summer but then it just felt too risky, that it might get cancelled, and now everything is booked up so we're having to play a slight patience game at the moment,” he told The Express.

When asked if they had a date or a venue, he added: “No, we haven't got as far as that, but it's certainly at the forefront of our minds and it will happen at the beginning of next year.”