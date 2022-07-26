Nick Cannon becomes father for the eighth time after model Bre Tiesi gives birth

Nick Cannon has become a father for the eighth time, after model Bre Tiesi gave birth to their son.

“I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth,” the 31-year-old model wrote via Instagram on Monday (25 July). “This was the most humbling / limit-pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience.

“I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner.

“Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. I can’t believe he’s here.”

Along with photographs of her home birth, Tiesi also uploaded a vlog of her entire pregnancy journey.

“It’s Real RAW and I hope It helps anyone considering an unmedicated home birth,” she wrote.

Cannon is a father to seven children. He shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey; Golden “Sagon” and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; and 13-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

His seventh child, Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Earlier this month, Cannon admitted to feeling guilty that he didn’t spend as much time with Zen before his death.

“One thing that keeps me up at night, there’s this heavy, heavy guilt with the fact that that I didn’t get to spend time – like I really wanted to – with Zen,” he said.

Last month, the American television host suggested that he has more children “on the way” to add to the seven children he already has.

In an episode of the Lip Service podcast released on Tuesday, Cannon responded to speculation that he now has “three babies on the way”.

He joked: “When you say ‘on the way’, what count are you at?”

Cannon then added: “Let’s just put it this way… the stork is on the way.”

Asked by hosts Angela Yee and Gigi Maguire if he is expecting to welcome three more children this year, he said: “I don’t know, it could be. If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…”