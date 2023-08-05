Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nick Knowles has announced that he is engaged to his girlfriend of two years, Katie Dadzie.

The DIY SOS star, 60, shared photos of the moment he proposed to his 33-year-old partner during a trip to New Orleans this month, in what appeared to be a spontaneous decision – as he used a Haribo sweet as the ring.

“As people were trying to announce it before us there was a Haribo ring incident in New Orleans. Very happy,” the former I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestant captioned a photo of him getting down on one knee.

Knowles is best known as the host of BBC shows including Who Dares Wins, Break the Safe, and 5-Star Family Reunion. He has presented the property renovation programme, DIY SOS, for BBC One since 1999.

Posting on her own Instagram Stories, Dadzie shared a photo of herself beaming as she holds her hand close to the camera, to show the yellow sweet on her ring finger.

“So last minute something special happened in New Orleans,” she wrote.

Knowles and Dadzie were first reported to be dating in August 2021. She has two daughters from a previous relationship, while Knowles has four children: son Eddie, whom he shares with ex-wife Jessie Rose Moor, daughter Tuesday and son Charlie with ex-wife Gillian Knowles, and son TJ, whom he shares with dancer Paula Beckett.

He previously spoke about how he found there were benefits to being single, after splitting from PR executive Emily Hallinan in February 2020.

“There are times in your life when you are with someone, and there are times when you're not. And being single can actually be a very positive thing,” he told The Sun after the split from Hallinan.

“Having a three-month, enforced sit-down has actually been one of the best things that's happened to me in my life. I feel in a better place now than I have done for probably 20 years, just spending some time getting to know yourself before re-entering the fray.”

Knowles has been married twice before, first to Gillian Knowles in the Nineties, then to Jessica Rose Moore in September 2012, before they split in 2016.