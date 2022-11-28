Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski spotted at NBA game together

Duo spotted courtside at New York Knicks’s game against the Grizzlies

Peony Hirwani
Monday 28 November 2022 05:19
Comments

Emily Ratajkowski explains why she finds Pete Davidson so attractive

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski were reportedly spotted at an NBA game over the weekend.

On Sunday (27 November), the duo was spotted courtside at New York Knicks’s game against the Grizzlies.

During the game, Davidson was spotted wearing a Sinclaire sweatshirt while Ratajkowski was wearing a brown North Face puffer jacket.

Earlier this month, new images of Davidson and Ratajkowski hugging and laughing together fuelled rumours that the pair are dating.

According to reports, the two met up at Ratajkowski’s apartment in New York City to celebrate Davidson’s 29th birthday, which fell on Wednesday (16 November).

Recommended

Images obtained by Page Six show Davidson hugging the supermodel, who recently filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage amid claims he cheated on her.

Ratajkowski further fuelled rumours that she’s dating Davidson by liking a cryptic meme about her rumoured relationship with the comedian, which described him as a “rebound”.

The meme, shared on Twitter by Frazier Tharpe, is a picture of Davidson at this year’s Met Gala, throwing up the peace sign.

Tharpe captioned the picture with lyrics from Drake’s “Middle of the Ocean”: “EmRata here fresh off divorce/And I’m trying to look in her eyes, maybe express my remorse/if she wanna rebound [with] me, I’m down to get her some boards,” the caption said.

Davidson was in a relationship with Kim Kardashian before this.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in