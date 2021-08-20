Rosie Huntington-Whitley and Jason Statham are expecting their second child

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is expecting her second child with her long-term partner, Jason Statham.

The former Victoria’s Secret model announced the pregnancy in a series of outfit photographs posted to her Instagram on Thursday, 19 August.

The reel of ten photographs showed her posing in a number of different outfits, before a figure-hugging, cream knitted dress revealed a growing baby bump in the final slide.

She paired the dress with a pair of beige heeled sandals from her own collaboration with Gia Borghini.

“Taaa daahhh !! #round2”, she captioned the post, alongside a series of baby emojis.

The post has been inundated with messages of congratulations from celebrities and friends, including models Jourdan Dunn, Elsa Hosk and Daisy Lowe.

Rosie, 34, and Jason, 54, welcomed their first child, a four-year-old son named Jack in 2017. The couple have been together since 2010 and became engaged in 2016.

Rosie has spoken candidly about motherhood In the past, telling People in 2019 that it has “many ups and downs”.

“I think he’s the cutest thing in the world, and I want to scream it from the rooftops,” she said of Jack.

“Motherhood is just a wonderful journey of many ups and downs…every day there is a new set of challenges and a new set of triumphs.”

The model has become the face of Burberry and launched her own lingerie line in collaboration with Marks & Spencer, but says family is her top priority.

“At the heart of everything is my family and making sure that they’re okay and that they have everything they need and that I’m committed as a parent in every way possible,” she said.

In a separate interview on fellow model Ashley Graham’s “Pretty Big Deal” podcast, Rosie opened up about the “pressures of bouncing back” after giving birth to Jack after seeing reports that childbirth had “ruined” her body.

“It was just shocking to see someone write, ‘Another Body Ruined After a Baby.’ I was like, what the f*ck? Sure, I haven’t bounced back, it’s seven months later.

“But really...are we still at a place where we have this pressure of ‘bouncing back’ after a baby?” she said.