Shia LaBeouf welcomes first child with Mia Goth

Actors Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have welcomed their first child together.

According to a new report, LaBeouf, 35, and Goth, 28, were spotted walking in Pasadena, California, on Friday pushing a baby stroller.

It it unclear when the baby was born or what sex the baby is, however Goth’s pregnancy was confirmed in Febrary after the actor’s baby bump was spotted while she was running errands, People reports.

LaBeouf and Goth were first linked after they filmed Nymphomaniac: Vol. II together in 2012.

Goth later appeared in a music video that LaBeouf directed in 2014.

The couple have been married since 2016, when they wed in Las Vegas. They briefly split in 2018, even filing for divorce, before rekindling their romance soon after.

Meanwhile, earlier this week Hilaria Baldwin revealed that she and actor Alec Baldwin were expecting their seventh child together.

Hilaria shared her pregnancy news to Instagram on Tuesday, where she shared a video of her family and wrote: “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall.”

Hilaria said that she and Alec were “beyond happy with the surprise” and before she fell pregnant they were “pretty sure their family was complete”.

Hilaria and Alec share six children together, Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 1, and Lucia, 1.

In the Instagram video, Hilaria adds: “I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids - as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.”

It comes just months after Alec was involved in a fatal shooting on the set of his film Rust which killed Halyna Hutchins.