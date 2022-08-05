Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash enjoy ‘homeymoon’: ‘All we could have dreamed of’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stacey Solomon has revealed that she and husband Joe Swash have swapped a traditional honeymoon for a “homeymoon” instead.

The Loose Women presenter took to her Instagram stories on Thursday (4 August) and showed her two eldest sons, Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, climbing trees in her and Swash’s backyard.

“Making the most of every second of the summer we have off with the pickles … This is our honeymoon,” she wrote in overlaying text.

“We are calling it a ‘homeymoon’ because we just wanted to spend time at home with all the kids all summer.

“We’re always one in one out and all over the place. So this time at home is just all we could have dreamed of.”

Solomon, 32, has four children in total. She gave birth to Zachary when she was 17 with her teenage boyfriend Dean Cox. She then welcomed Leighton with ​​ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham in 2012.

Solomon and Swash welcomed their first child together, three-year-old son Rex, in 2019. Their second child together, daughter Rose, was born in October 2021.

Swash also has a son from a previous relationship. Swash is the father of 15-year-old Harry who he welcomed in 2007 with then-fiancée Emma Sophocleous.

Swash and Sophocleous separated less than a year after Harry’s birth.

Solomon and Swash married at their Essex home on Saturday 23 July, surrounded by close friends and family members.

Solomon wore a stunning off-the-shoulder BERTA gown for the occasion.