Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Suki Waterhouse has reflected on her almost five-year-long relationship with Batman star Robert Pattinson in a new interview.

Waterhouse, 31, and Pattinson, 36, have been together since 2018, and live together in London.

Waterhouse said she’s “shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years”, in a new interview with The Sunday Times on 19 February.

The model and actor is currently also touring the United States with her new music. The Love, Rosie star told the publication that two months is the longest time she and Pattinson have spent apart since they started dating.

“I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see him. Then he’ll come out for a couple of days,” Waterhouse said, of their plans to meet during the American leg of her tour.

Elsewhere in the interview, Waterhouse – who has been cast in Amazon Prime’s new series Daisy Jones and the Six – discussed whether she and Pattinson give each other acting advice.

“Rob definitely isn’t getting advice from me about acting, but of course I’ll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa,” she replied.

After revealing most of her music was written in the wake of a “colossal heartbreak” in her twenties, Waterhouse also told the newspaper she’s now “utterly healed”.

When asked what she thinks makes her relationship with Pattinson work, Waterhouse said: “I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me.

“We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious,” she added.

Waterhouse has previously dated Bradley Cooper and Diego Luna.

In an interview with The Independent last year, she reflected on being viewed through the gaze of the men in her life – especially when she was younger.

“I think I was just a baby. You’re not really sure what your accomplishments are when you’re that age. You’re in love – you don’t care!” she said, at the time.

Speaking to The Sunday Times about being labelled “the girlfriend” of a famous star, she added: “You can’t expect the world to just be graciously understanding of everything.”

Before he began seeing Waterhouse in 2018, Pattinson was romantically involved with Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart and singer-songwriter FKA twigs.