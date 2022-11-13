Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fans react as Taylor Lautner marries Taylor Dome: ‘It’s like a sitcom’

Lautner confirmed Dome will be taking his last name

Laura Hampson
Sunday 13 November 2022 14:24
Comments
Moment mother surprises daughter by travelling over 700 miles to help pick wedding dress

Taylor Lautner has officially married his partner Taylor Dome, who will be taking the actor’s last name, making them Taylor Lautner and… Taylor Lautner.

Lautner, 30, and Dome, 24, wed on Friday (11 November) at Epoch Estate Wines in California exactly one year after getting engaged.

The newlyweds exchanged vows just before sunset and were surrounded by 100 of their closest family and friends.

For the nuptials, Dome wore a sleeveless white gown with embroidered florals, and a matching floral embroidered veil. She wore her hair straight and held a bouquet of white flowers.

Earlier this year Lautner confirmed that Dome would be taking his last name once married. Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he said: “[I was] like, are you into this last name? Because we already share one name. So it’s gonna be extra complicated.”

Recommended

Now that the pair are married, fans have reacted to the name change, with one person writing on Twitter: “Just saw Taylor Lautner got married to a girl called Taylor and she will take his last name. They haven’t thought this through properly.

“Just answering the phone will become a ball ache, they will open each other’s post, official records could get mixed up. It’s like a sitcom.”

Another added: “I now pronounce you Mr Taylor Lautner and Mrs Taylor Lautner,” accompanied by a cry-laughing emoji.

Another Twitter user was more disappointed that Lautner was now off the market. “Well that’s Taylor Lautner [from] Twilight married now, the list of future ex-husbands grows ever shorter,” they joked.

Recommended

A fourth commented that Taylor Lauter “had a real thing for Taylors”, referring to his past brief relationship with singer Taylor Swift in 2009.

Lautner and Dome got engaged on 11 November, 2021. At the time Lautner wrote on Instagram: “And just like that, all of my wishes came true.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in