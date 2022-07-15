Kelsey Parker, widow of the late The Wanted singer Tom Parker, has said she misses him “immensely” as she celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

Tom died aged 33 on Wednesday (30 March) after he was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020.

Kelsey marked their fourth wedding anniversary by sharing a video from their wedding day in 2018 on Instagram of them dancing and singing together.

Under the post shared on Thursday (14 July) night, she wrote in the caption: “Never did I ever think this is how I’d be celebrating our four-year wedding anniversary Tom.

“Most people wish to have their wedding day again, I’d settle for a hug.

“Miss you immensely and it’s not getting easier but as I promised I would, I’m here, staying positive, toasting you and us and staying grateful for the time we had.”

A still from a video shared by Kelsey Parker to mark her fourth wedding anniversary (Kelsey Parker/Instagram)

The 32-year-old continued: “Our wedding day truly was the best day of my life and I’m holding on to every memory of it. Love you Tom. Thank you for choosing me to be Mrs Parker. Positive Parkers Forever.”

Confirming his death in March, Kelsey said he “fought until the very end”.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children,” she said in a statement at the time.

Tom shares two children with Kelsey, two-year-old daughter Aurelia and one-year-old son Bodhi.

The couple had been in a relationship for 13 years, since Kelsey was aged 19.

On Friday (6 May), she opened up about her grieving process in her first interview since his death on ITV’s Loose Women.

“I have the kids. I have to wake up each day, I have to get on with it, just trying to be as strong as possible in a really difficult situation and time for us all,” she said.

Kelsey and Tom Parker celebrate their wedding day in 2018 (Kelsey Parker/Instagram)

“We were soulmates, we loved each other so much, he was my best friend,” she added. “I found the love of my life at the age of 19 and I’ve spent all these years with him. How lucky am I to say I found love? I was so in love with him.”

In a recent appearance on Lorraine, Kelsey revealed that Aurelia still believes her father is “on tour”.

During the interview on Tuesday (14 June), Kelsey told host Lorraine Kelly: “Whenever she sees pictures of her dad, she’s like, ‘It’s my dad!’ She’ll be three at the end of this month.

“I’ve been really honest, she does still talk about him every day, she doesn’t quite understand he’s not coming back.

“So I’ve had to be really blunt and say he’s not coming back, that’s it, he’s dead and he’s not coming back because she doesn’t really understand,” she continued.

“She’s just really confused by it. She thinks he’s on tour. But we do then talk about him every day. She does ask me every day about him.”