‘I’m the hottest in my friend group and get all the attention – it’s so hard’

An influencer has gone viral after sharing how hard it is “being the hottest” in her friendship circle.

Hope Schwing, 24, previously joked that she was “too hot” to get a boyfriend – and her latest shocking comments claim she “gets all the compliments” and “takes all the attention” from her friends due to her good looks.

Hope, who refers to herself as “chronically single”, shared a video of herself looking downcast with the caption: “No one ever talks about how hard life is being the hottest in your friend group.

“I constantly take all the attention, guys text my besties asking for my number, I get all the compliments…it’s so hard.”

Hope, from Los Angeles, California, was quick to clarify in the comments section that she meant the comment as “satire” – but the thought still resonated after the clip garnered 50,000 views and thousands of likes on TikTok.

One user said: “I just be rejecting them so my friends feel better.”

“Not all heroes wear capes,” another person commented.

Someone else joked: “I’m so sorry for you.”

“It’s so hard,” another viewer sympathised.

Someone else quipped: “I’m sorry you’re experiencing this. Stay strong.”

(Jam Press/@hope_schwing)

“The struggle is real,” another fan added.

“It must suck,” someone else joked.

Hope insisted the comments were tongue-in-cheek.

“This video was sarcastic and satirical,” the comedy influencer told NeedToKnow.co.uk.

“I just wanted to get a ride out of people.

“People really don’t like it when someone calls themselves attractive, so I knew it would get a response in the way it did.

"People who read this and not immediately see that it is satire are actually more funny than the joke I’m saying.

(Jam Press/@hope_schwing)

"Who cares if I call myself hot anyway? It doesn’t hurt anyone. It’s funny.”

Hope previously made headlines for joking that she was “too hot” to date.

She said: “The video stating I’m ‘too intimidating and hot’ – I don’t actually mean that. I just notice a trend among women saying these things to explain why they’re single.

“It’s a more empowering – possibly false – way of hyping ourselves up and making light of being chronically single.

“I’ve personally been told and heard women give reason that they’re single because ‘the guy wants to be the hot one’ or ‘I’m too hot, I’m intimidating him and scaring him away’ – just funny satirical stuff like that.”