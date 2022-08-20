Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Woody Harrelson has been spotted helping to give a bride a choatic wedding-night trim after her hair became tangled – and his social media cameo has bewildered fans.

Bride Tiarlie, 21, who is the granddaughter of billionaire media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, posted a video of the late-night chop on TikTok, in which she urged her followers to wear their hair “loose and free” on their wedding day, rather than opt for an updo – the latter of which had left her hair in a near-ungovernable snarl.

Tiarlie, whose real name is Charlotte Murdoch Freud, is the daughter of Matthew Freud, great-grandson of Sigmund Freud and head of PR firm Freud Communication, and journalist Elisabeth Murdoch.

Alongside a number of helpers, armed with a pair of scissors, Hunger Games star- Harrelson, 61, can be seen attempting to tame a knot that has formed on the “Sober” singer’s head.

Amid the disorder, Harrelson – who is reportedly a good friend of the bride’s father – can be heard singing the lyrics to Queen’s 1984 hit “I Want to Break Free”.

Just moments and a sizeable snip later, Murdoch Freud’s hair is freed to the relief of the bride and her hair-styling entourage.

“This is how I spent my wedding night,” the tearful singer tells her followers.

The Zombieland alum’s TikTok cameo delighted and bemused fans in equal measure, with one person commenting: “Babe I appreciate your hair but the real tea is woody harrelson, please explain.”

Another added: “WHY IS WOODY HARRELSON THERE? do u know him? can you tell him he’s been my father figure since i was nine?”

“[N]ow why the heck is haymitch [sic] there?” a third commented in reference to the name of Harrelson’s Hunger Games character.

A fourth quipped: “OKAY I LOVE HOW WE ALL IGNORE THE BRIDE AND SEE WOODY.”

Murdoch Freud reportedly married DJ and rapper Luke Storey in a lavish Cotswold cermony attended by the Murdoch dynasty last month (4 July).

She wore a capacious white gown which, according to Mail Online, was designed by Galia Lahav, while Storey donned a classic three-piece suit.

Rupert Murdoch sported a white suit, a red tie and matching red shoes at the ceremony.

The Fox News proprieter was not joined by his fourth wife, Jerry Hall, following news that the couple are engaged in divorce proceedings.

Among the troops of star-studded guests in attendence were Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman and Tiarlie’s mother’s third husband, artist Keith Tyson.