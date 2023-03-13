Zendaya and Tom Holland skip Oscars for date in rainy Richmond

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zendaya and Tom Holland reportedly skipped the Oscars this year and were spotted holding hands in Richmond Park, London.

Over the weekend, a fan captured the duo holding hands while out on a date on Saturday (11 March) and noted the couple was also seen hanging out with Holland’s mother Nikki Holland on Sunday (12 March).

Holland’s family lives in London.

A few days before their London visit, Zendaya was spotted in Paris for Louis Vuitton’s Fall Winter 2023 show.

Holland and Zendaya first met in 2016 while filming for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

They reportedly started dating in 2022 and made their relationship Instagram official when Holland posted a photograph of the two on Zendaya’s birthday, with the caption: “My MJ”.

Zendaya revealed how she felt about Holland in an interview with InStyle last year and said: “He’s a fun time. Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat. A good chat – I sound so British.”

Holland also spoke candidly about his relationship in a GQ interview.

Referring to the photographs of him and Zendaya kissing in the car, he said: “A moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.

“I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

He also said his decision not to discuss their relationship was because “it’s not a conversation that I can have without her”.

“I respect her too much to say… This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together,” he added.