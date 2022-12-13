Hotel staff suspended after Mark Curry racial profile accusations

Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Nadine White Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter The Race Report Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hotel staff have been suspended after Mark Curry accused them of racially profiling him, according to reports.

The comedian and actor posted a lengthy video to Instagram at the weekend following an incident at The Mining Exchange, a hotel in Colorado Springs, USA.

In the clip, the Hangin’ with Mr Cooper star can be seen sitting in the lobby of the hotel, while two hotel employees stand in front of him and ask if he is a guest of the hotel.

“You cannot be in this hotel lobby if you're Black and you're in Colorado Springs ... wow this is crazy, isn't it?” Curry says.

The 61-year-old claimed he left his suite to go down to the lobby for some coffee, when he was approached by the two members of staff, who Curry said he “felt threatened” by.

Curry then attempted to use the hotel toilet and was trailed by the two men, prompting him to complain to front desk staff, who again asked if he was a guest of the hotel.

“Three hundred people in the lobby, 300 eating and drinking,” he said. “I sit down in the lobby to have some coffee, get out of my room. And this motherf***er gonna jam me up. Asking me do I belong in this hotel.”

According to TMZ, a representative for the hotel, which is part of the Wyndham hotel chain, said: “Employees involved in this matter have been suspended, pending further investigation.“

The statement added that the hotel has since apologised for the incident, did not charge Curry for his stay, and offered him a complimentary visit in future.

The hotel has also said it would be retraining staff following the incident.

“When is it gonna stop?” Curry asked. “My God. When is it gonna stop ... a Black man can't go nowhere in America, ain't that some bulls***.”