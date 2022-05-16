Megan Fox says she cut a hole in her jumpsuit to have sex with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox has revealed that she had “cut a hole” in her outfit so she could wear it while having sex with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

On Monday 16 May, the 36-year-old actor shared a sequence of photos and videos taken while in Las Vegas with Kelly for the Billboard Music Awards. In two videos, Fox could be seen wearing a blue, beaded jumpsuit.

The Jennifer’s Body star also shared a text that she had sent to her stylist, noting how she made a change to outfit in order to “have sex” with Kelly.

In the message, Fox wrote: “Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex.”

The model’s stylist appeared to be amused by the text message, as they responded with “I hate you,” alongside three laughing laughing emojis, and “I’ll fix it”.

In the comments, many of her fans were confused by the message.

“CUT A HOLE MEGAN??? CMON BABY,” one wrote, while another said: “WHAT IS THAT TEXT.”

A third user asked: “Was it expensive to fix?”

Fox shared photos alongside her fiancé and a few of their friends in her post as well. “An introvert in Vegas for three days during eclipse season,” she wrote in the caption. “Just SO much crying in the shower.”

On Sunday 15 May, the 32-year-old singer and Fox arrived on the red carpet outside of the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the Billboard Awards. For the occasion, Kelly wore a spiked cropped black suit jacket over a bedazzled black bodysuit, spiked pants, and studded boots.

The singer also made a statement at with his nails, which featured diamonds on them. While speaking to People, Marrow Fine jewellery founder Jillian Sassone and Kelly’s manicurist, Nails of LA founder Brittney Boyce said that his nails included 10 carats of diamonds, worth $30,000, and took 10 hours to make.

Kelly’s fiancée wore a black strapless David Koma gown with long-sleeves and rhinestone-encrusted flowers.

As he took the stage at the awards show, he dedicated his song, Twin Flame to Fox, who he referred to as his “wife”, and their growing family. During the performance, he said, “I wrote this song for my wife,” before adding: “And this is for our unborn child”.

Prior to the event, Kelly and Fox spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the song, acknowledging how there’s a “secret meaning” to it.

“I wrote this song two years ago exactly today,” he explained. “I played it for her, it’s all a trip, it’s like it’s all meant to be.”

“Yeah there’s like [a] super special secret meaning to the song as well,” Fox added. “So I’m sure I will be [emotional], but I can’t cry and f*** up this eyeliner.”