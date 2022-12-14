Michelle Obama reacts to viral clip of Barack Obama being called ‘fine’ by fan

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michelle Obama has hilariously reacted to a viral video of a woman calling former president Barack Obama “fine as a motherf***er” at a campaign event.

In October, the 44th United States president remarked during a speech in Detroit, Michigan that he was now “older and grayer”, which led to one woman shouting in response, “You as fine as a motherf***er,’” according to a video of the exchange shared on Twitter.

Barack then turned around and smiled at the crowd behind him, as he said into the microphone: “I don’t know if y’all heard that …She said I was so fine.”

The 61-year-old politician then said in the video that he was not going “to tell Michelle you said that.”

The moment was captured by one user on Twitter, where it has received more than eight million views since it was posted in October.

Now, Michelle Obama has finally shared her thoughts on the viral clip of her husband being praised for his looks. On Monday, the former first lady appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she revealed that she had heard about the video, but had not yet seen it.

After finally watching the clip, Michelle explained that she heard about the fangirl moment from Barack himself. “I heard about it. He came home and that was the first thing he said,” the Becoming author explained.

“I was like, ‘How did it go?’” to which Barack told her: “Somebody said I was fine.”

“I was like, ‘Oh, really,’” she added. “That’s so sweet.”

Kimmel then asked Michelle if her husband knows men have complimented her in the same way. “He doesn’t need to know all my business,” she joked.

During her talk show appearance, Michelle also spoke about some Christmas traditions she shares with her husband and their two daughters: Malia Obama, 24, and Sasha Obama, 21. The Light We Carry writer told Kimmel that the family will once again be spending Christmas in Hawaii, where Barack is from, like they do every year.

After joking that she “married Barack” because he’s from the tropical island, Michelle went on to describe the first time she visited Barack’s family in Hawaii for the holidays. “Winters in Chicago are deadly, dreary so the thought of leaving my family – who I love – and going to spend Christmas with the love of my life in Hawaii, I was like, ‘Sign me up!’”

However, she had never been to Hawaii and only knew about the state from what she’s seen in movies and television, which is why her first trip there as a couple was much more different than she had anticipated.

Instead, the two spent most of their time visiting Barack’s grandparents’ apartment. “I’m like, ‘Dude, where’s the romantic stuff?’” she told Kimmel. “What I saw at that young age, I thought romance and love was mai tais and sunsets on the beach.”

“But Barack was showing me that family was important,” Michelle explained. “He showed up for his family and he continued to show up for our family in the same way.”