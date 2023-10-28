Why every man like me needs a midlife MOT

The epiphany occurred at Vue Cinema in Portsmouth, in the middle of the Super Mario Bros. movie. I was there with my 21-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son (there was nothing else on, okay), and it dawned on me that Mario was a metaphor for middle-aged males like myself. There he is, clunking through a rigged system, dodging hazards, on a quest for what? Just when he thinks he’s triumphed, victory is snatched away, and the whole game begins again.

This is where I am. Fifty-plus years in, much luckier than some, but still plugging away. The barrels and fireballs I dodged in the video games of my youth are now to be found in a real-life ‘sniper alley’ - financial instability, obesity, hair loss, and the nagging worry that the movie is in its closing scenes and the plot hasn’t worked out quite as I hoped.

This low-level existential malaise is not uncommon among my peers - we are more likely than women to struggle with our health, suffer from loneliness, and attempt suicide. A 2018 study by the National Institute for Health and Care Research concluded that by 2035 two-thirds of us aged over 65 will be living with multiple health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, cancer, and heart disease.