Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Miranda Kerr has announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

The model took to Snapchat on Friday 1 September to make the announcement that she is expecting her third baby with her husband and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

“So excited to announce baby number four,” she wrote on top of a Snapchat photo, cradling her bump. “And it’s a boy,” the next Snap read. She then showed her followers a photo of four pairs of boys’ shoes in yellow and white, all in various sizes to represent the stages of life her sons are in. “#boymom,” Kerr captioned the photo.

Kerr is already mom to three boys: Myles, who turns four next month, and Hart, five, with Spiegel, 33. She is also mom to son Flynn, 12, who she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, 46.

Back in November, both Spiegel and Kerr attended the Baby2Baby Gala. When speaking to People, Kerr admitted that her husband was “trying to convince her” to expand their family. "That’s what’s happening," she told the outlet with a smile.

She also explained what her favourite thing about being a mother is. “Just seeing the world through my children’s eyes and understanding that each of them has a different way of seeing the world," she explained. "Even though they’re three boys, they’ve grown up in a similar environment, they really have a different perspective and I love understanding that and learning from them. And the curiosity that children have is so infectious."

Kerr also told the outlet that, despite what life may throw at her, such as being a businesswoman with her health and beauty brand, KORA Organics, she wanted to put family first because that is what she was taught to do.

“I’m really committed to always putting my family first and also spending time with my husband is very important,” Kerr told People. “And my grandmother taught me that you need to really put your husband first and really prioritise time together because she had four kids, many grandkids.”

“And my grandma and grandpa were so in love up until the moment they passed. They died 20 days apart. And so she really had some good advice there of making sure you prioritise that time together and connecting because that bond is what holds the whole family together.”

At the time, she also expressed just how fast her children were growing up, while reiterating how important it is to spend time with them. "We have a [child] who just turned three years old, a four-year-old, and an 11-year-old,” she said. “So yeah, the 11-year-old has started middle school and the three-year-old just started preschool and the four-year-old just today went through his interview for kindergarten. So everyone’s got their little milestone.”

While speaking toVogue Australia, Kerr also revealed that she was open to the idea of having more children. “I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys, so I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys,” Kerr said. In terms of growing her family, she added: “I feel like I’m open, so we’ll see what God decides.”