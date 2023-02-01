Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that she and Tommy Fury have named their newborn daughter Bambi.

The Love Island star, 23, shared the name the couple chose for their daughter on Instagram on Tuesday, where she uploaded a photo of the infant lying on a cot in her room alongside a plush Bambi toy.

The name of the baby is also illuminated on the wall of the child’s room, which is decorated with plush white cloud lights, a white couch and a white bunny decoration.

In the caption of the post, Hague confirmed the couple’s choice, writing: “Bambi” along with a white heart emoji.

The name reveal has prompted an outpouring of messages from Hague’s friends and fans, with fellow Love Island star Maura Higgins writing: “Perfect perfect Bambi baby.”

The child’s aunt, Paris Fury, also shared a sweet message, writing: “Her name is just as cute as her. Loved seeing yous today, she is absolutely perfect.”

Hague and Fury welcomed their first child on Monday 23 January, with the Love Island stars sharing the first photo of the newborn a week later, on Monday 30 January.

In the joint post, Fury could be seen holding the baby as he sat next to Hague in her hospital bed. Hague also shared a photo of herself cradling her daughter on her Instagram Stories, where opened up about the happiness she feels to be a mother.

“I can’t believe we get to keep you forever. Becoming your mum has been the best thing to ever happen to me,” she wrote. “It doesn’t seem possible but my love for you grows with each passing moment. There is no feeling like holding you in my arms little one, my heart literally explodes.”

She continued: “Thank you for entering this world safely for us and blessing us with the gift of being your parents. We promise to love and care for you unconditionally forever.”

The baby’s name reveal comes after Hague previously suggested that fans would either love or hate the moniker she and Fury chose for their child.

“It’s not made up, it’s totally not made up, I can’t explain it. It’s just not a name that’s ever been used before. It’s very very different and rare and you’re either going to love it or hate it,” Hague said during a YouTube Q&A before giving birth.

At the time, the 23 year old revealed that she had the name picked out since she was a “baby girl myself” and that it’s “always been a dream baby girl name”.

“Luckily when I met Tommy and I told him the name I’ve always dreamt of using, he absolutely loved it too,” she said, adding: “It’s a really really unusual and a different name, I do not know anybody else with the name. I’ve not seen any other girls with the name before, it’s that different.”

According to parenting resource BabyCenter, Bambi is of Italian origin and means “child”. As for the popularity of the name, the website notes that it was ranked number 10,002 on 2022’s list of most-popular baby names.