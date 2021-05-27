NetBet Casino: how to play games, get free spins and win prizes

NetBet has been making playing at an online casino more exciting for over 20 years.

The company prides itself on being one of the UK’s favourite online casinos and is always looking for new and innovative ways to reward their players.

With new games regularly added to their casino and slot game library, they always have something for players to enjoy.

Largest range of new and popular games

NetBet has over 4,000 games available on its site ranging from traditional casino games like blackjack and roulette to Live Casino tables, Drop & Wins, and the most popular slot games in the market like Book of Dead, Kingdoms Rise, Starburst and all the popular Megaways titles.

Generous Welcome Offer

New customers get 500 Free Spins from their first deposit to enjoy on any games within seven days. 50 Free Spins will instantly be credited to your account, and the remaining 450 can be claimed in the following six days.

Monthly Specials

To give their players the best experience possible, each month NetBet runs multiple special offers for players including daily slot tournaments, cashback promotions and daily prize drops featuring cash prizes, Free Spins and Free Games.

Loyalty Rewards

NetBet rewards its existing customers with prizes in their esteemed Players Club. Members start at Bronze and can build all the way up to Elite status.

From their very first bet, players can earn NetPoints which can be exchanged for cash prizes.

Safe and Responsible Gaming

NetBet wants players to share their passion for online casino, but they also want them to enjoy their gaming in a safe and responsible way.

Protecting players’ safety and security is extremely important and NetBet is committed to safeguarding every player, promoting both healthy playing habits and data protection.

Their product and players’ personal data is kept secure by state-of-the-art encryption methods, and they also provide players with pioneering responsible gambling tools so they can feel safe and protected.

NetBet also offers a wide range of payment and withdrawal methods to choose from, with everything from traditional bank transfers to eWallet solutions.

Outstanding Service

NetBet prides itself on being a premium online casino with the best games and sports markets available.

With an ever-evolving games portfolio that features thousands of titles from industry-leading providers, including NetEnt, Microgaming, and Playtech, players will always be entertained.

To learn more or keep up to date with all our new casino games, products and promotions, click here.

*New players, £10+ deposit, no e-wallets/prepaid cards, up to 500 Free Spins, 40x Plt on Free Spins winnings. T&Cs apply