Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have first child via surrogate

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have welcomed their first child together via surrogate.

The couple, who wed in 2018, announced the arrival of the baby on Friday, with Chopra, 39, writing on Instagram: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

The Jonas Brothers singer, 29, shared the same message on his own Instagram account, where he captioned the post with a heart emoji and tagged Chopra.

The news of the couple’s first child comes after they recently addressed rumours that they were getting divorced after Chopra removed “Jonas” from her social media accounts.

While speaking withVanity Fair about the intense speculation prompted by the change, the actor said: “It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate.

“It’s just a professional hazard... Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

While speaking with the outlet, Jonas acknowledged that the public interest is “something that comes with what we do,” before noting that he and the Bollywood star have made their relationship work by setting boundaries.

“But we’ve set real boundaries around our personal lives, our privacy, and worked really hard to create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family,” he said.

The couple, who exchanged vows during multiple lavish ceremonies in 2018, have also spoken about a desire to have children.

In 2019, Chopra revealed that she and Jonas planned to have children together while speaking with Vogue India. At the time, the actor said: “Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list,” before adding that, for her, “home is wherever I’m happy, as long as I have the people I love around me”.

Following the news Chopra and Jonas have welcomed their first child, fans and fellow celebrities took the opportunity to congratulate the couple.

“Congratulations! Kalpen uncle is ready to babysit!” Kal Penn wrote, while Lilly Singh said: “AYE!!! Can’t wait to cuddle them!!!”

Among those sending love to the couple were Jonas’s brothers Joe and Kevin, who both tweeted heart emojis under Chopra’s announcement.