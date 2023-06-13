Ninja Speedi: a rapid cooker and air fryer that makes meals in minutes

Air Fryers and multi-cookers have seen a huge surge in popularity over the past few years and, as with most technology, new innovations are allowing the latest models to be even more versatile in the kitchen. Ninja is one of the leading manufacturers of air fryers and, with their Ninja Speedi, they’ve combined Air Fryer technology with a Rapid Cooking System that uses steam to cook with quick results. This mini kitchen marvel comes with ten cooking functions, giving you a whole host of ways to make a healthy meal.

What is an air fryer?

The key benefits that make air fryers so popular are their ability to reach cooking temperature quickly, and fry food with minimal oil. This reduces cooking time and makes the resulting meals healthier. Air fryers are also small, compact pieces of kit that can easily be accommodated on a kitchen surface. Because heating the appliance uses less energy than a conventional oven, and the cooking time is reduced, you get the added benefit of saving money on your energy bills too.

What are the additional Ninja Speedi ON400UK functions?

With its ability to cook with steam, besides air frying, the Ninja Speedi allows you to expand your cooking repertoire across ten different functions. All you need to do is select one of two modes, flipping between them using the SmartSwitch, and choose your desired function from the menu below.

With the Rapid Cooker mode selected you can choose from Steam Air Fry, Steam Bake, Steam or Speedi Meals, a great function for cooking mid-week dinners in as little as 15 minutes. In the Convection/Hob mode you can Grill, Air Fry, Bake/Roast, Dehydrate, Sear/Saute or Slow Cook.

Buy Now

What are some of the dishes I can cook?

(Ninja)

From fluffy rice and steamed vegetables to crispy mains, you can feed your family a healthy meal in minutes while fakeaways are a doddle. Steam Air Fry, Steam Bake and Steam modes are great for preventing food from drying out, allowing you to serve up vegetables at their tender best.

You can grill, fry or roast your favourite foods in much less time than an oven, whether you’re rabbing a kids meal from the freezer or cooking with fresh ingredients from scratch. If you’re a fan of one pot cooking then the adjustable Cook & Crisp tray makes it easy to layer ingredients for a whole meal in one pot.

And although the Ninja Speedi may be small, you can still have big ambitions for meal times – its 5.7 litre pot allows you to cook up to four portions, enough space for a whole chicken. You can create your own custom recipes using the Speedi Meal Builder or, if you’re running out of inspiration, delve into the handy recipe guide that’s included.

With steam cooking helping to preserve your foods nutrients, and the Air Fry mode using significantly less fat than traditional methods, you can be sure that every meal is as healthy as it is tasty.

Buy now

(Ninja)

Why shop at Currys?

Currys has long been established as one of the leading electronics retailers in the UK and you sense that they get as excited about the latest tech products as the rest of us. Pop in store and one of their friendly members of staff will happily talk you through the benefits of the Ninja Speedi, or any other product, and advise on how it might be suited to your home and lifestyle.

If you already know what you’re buying then you can order online and arrange home delivery or collect in store at a time that’s convenient for you. And with Currys Price Promise they will match any product against any other retailer, online or instore. This promise even applies to discount codes.

Buy the Ninja Speedi now at Currys.co.uk

Pay no interest when you pay your full balance within 6 months 29.9% APR representative (variable)*

Representative Example:

29.9% APR Representative (variable)

29.9% Interest rate (variable)

Assumed credit limit: £1200

If you pay the full credit amount by the end of your Buy Now Pay Later period, interest will not be incurred on your purchase. Any balance left to pay at the end of your Buy Now Pay Later period will incur interest from the date of your purchase.

Credit is subject to status. Minimum spend applies. Exclusions apply. Missed or late payments may incur additional fees including interest charges and have a negative impact on your credit file and ability to obtain credit in the future. Currys Group Limited acts as a credit broker and not a lender. Credit is provided by Creation Consumer Finance Ltd. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.